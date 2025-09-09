Nutrabolt Expands Strategic Partnership with Bloom Nutrition, Strengthening Portfolio and Broadening Market Reach

On pace to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue on a consolidated basis, Nutrabolt is intensifying its focus on expanding market impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrabolt is pleased to announce a significant new investment in Bloom Nutrition, the approachable wellness line founded by Mari Llewellyn and Greg LaVecchia. The expanded investment in Bloom amplifies the Nutrabolt portfolio, extending its reach into new categories and usage occasions, attracting a broader consumer base. Nutrabolt will continue to collaborate closely with the Bloom founders and management team, who will still drive the brand and lead its strategic vision.

Nutrabolt Expands Strategic Partnership with Bloom Nutrition

The expanded investment follows Nutrabolt's minority stake in January of 2024 where it led a $90 million financing round, which at the time, gave Nutrabolt a 20% ownership stake in the company. The initial investment provided Nutrabolt an opportunity to expand its active health and wellness portfolio into the greens and superfoods space, while also offering tremendous whitespace to pursue in the form of new product platforms and distribution opportunities. The investment thesis paid off with the meteoric success of Bloom Sparkling Energy, the energy drink collaboration between Nutrabolt and Bloom, which launched in mid-2024 and expanded to nationwide distribution in early 2025.

"Since our first introduction to Bloom, I've been continually impressed by the brand's evolution, its visionary founders, and their explosive growth," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and CEO of Nutrabolt. "With the breakout success of Bloom Pop and a record-breaking year for Bloom Sparkling Energy, the brand's momentum presents a powerful step-change growth opportunity for Nutrabolt. I'm confident Bloom is on track to become one of the fastest-growing and most talked-about beverage brands in the years ahead."

Founded in 2019, Bloom Nutrition offers high-quality health supplements and functional beverages aimed at helping consumers achieve their wellness goals. Llewellyn and LaVecchia have always aimed to make healthy living more accessible by reinventing everyday products with both flavor and function in mind.

"We're incredibly proud of the momentum we've built and the community we've cultivated," said Greg LaVecchia, Co-Founder and CEO of Bloom. "Nutrabolt has been a valuable partner – fully aligned in our mission and a genuine champion of our brand. With this expanded partnership, we're excited to enter our next phase of growth and create something truly meaningful together."

The broader investment strengthens the commercial partnership between Bloom and Nutrabolt, further supported by the ongoing relationship with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), which continues to play a valued role in Bloom's retail strategy.

Citi acted as exclusive financial advisor to Nutrabolt and provided committed financing. Gibson Dunn acted as legal counsel to the company. Intrepid served as financial advisors to Bloom Nu, LLC with Buchalter acting as legal counsel.

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding over 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers and communities around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit nutrabolt.com.

About Bloom:

Bloom Nutrition is on a mission to help everyone bloom into their best selves with high-quality wellness essentials reimagined with flavor and function. After hitting rock bottom mentally and physically, co-founder Mari Llewellyn turned to fitness, losing over 90 pounds and transforming her life with the help of her now-husband, Greg LaVecchia. She was inspired to help others do the same, and with that mindset, Bloom was born.

Founded in 2019, Bloom is redefining the health & wellness space with easy-to-use supplements and functional beverages designed to give your body the nutrients it needs to thrive. Bloom products are now available at all major retailers nationwide, making wellness more accessible than ever.

The brand's rapid growth includes successful product expansions such as Colostrum & Collagen Peptides, which sold out in four weeks, and Sparkling Energy Drinks, which scaled into an eight-figure business in just six months. With 88% of its audience new to wellness, Bloom's community-driven approach and accessible branding have resonated deeply with Gen Z and millennial consumers across the country. For more information, please visit bloomnu.com and follow us @Bloomsupps on Instagram.

