Nutraceutical Excipients Market worth $7.12 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the nutraceutical excipients market is estimated to be USD 4.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Nutraceutical Excipients Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Trends & Insights:

The rising use of excipients across dietary supplements, functional foods, and advanced nutraceutical formulations continues to be a key driver of market growth. Increasing demand for clean-label, stable, and bio-compatible ingredients is pushing manufacturers to develop innovative excipient solutions that support improved stability, taste, solubility, and bioavailability.

By functionality, the coating agents segment is set to account for the largest market share.

By functionality application, modified release is estimated to account for the largest market share.

The colorant segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5%.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region.

The nutraceutical excipients market is witnessing robust growth as dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers increasingly adopt advanced excipients to enhance product stability, bioavailability, taste, and shelf life. With applications spanning vitamins, minerals, probiotics, herbal extracts, and protein-based supplements, nutraceutical excipients play a critical role in ensuring effective delivery, maintaining ingredient integrity, and improving consumer acceptability. This rising demand is further fueled by innovations in encapsulation, modified-release technologies, and natural or plant-based excipients, alongside regulatory encouragement for safe, high-quality formulations. Moreover, growing consumer preference for clean-label, environmentally sustainable, and high-performance nutraceutical products has positioned excipients as essential components in product development. As a result, the nutraceutical excipients market is expected to remain a key driver of innovation, efficiency, and quality across the dietary supplement and functional food industry, meeting the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers globally.

By functionality, the coating agents segment is set to account for the largest market share.

The coating agents segment is estimated to account for a dominant position within the functionality category of the nutraceutical excipients market, driven by the growing demand for enhanced product stability, improved swallowability, and visually appealing supplement formats. As nutraceutical manufacturers increasingly focus on clean-label formulations, controlled-release mechanisms, and consumer-friendly dosage forms, coating agents have become essential in ensuring moisture protection, taste masking, color uniformity, and extended shelf life. Recent innovations are further strengthening this segment's leadership. Roquette introduced its upgraded Tabshield® and ReadiLYCOAT® coating platforms, offering titanium dioxide-free film coatings and plant-based, ready-to-use solutions designed for tablets and nutraceutical applications. These advancements provide faster processing, superior finish, and compliance with evolving regulatory and consumer preferences. Similarly, companies are launching natural polymer-based coatings and sugar-free coating systems to support vegan, allergen-free, and clean-label supplement trends. With increasing investment in R&D and the rising demand for high-performance coatings that enhance both product functionality and aesthetics, coating agents continue to outperform other functionality segments, reinforcing their critical role in the advancement of modern nutraceutical formulations.

By functionality application, modified release is estimated to account for the largest market share.

The modified-release functionality segment is emerging as a dominant application in the nutraceutical excipients market, driven by the increasing demand for formulations that provide controlled and sustained delivery of bioactive compounds. Modified-release excipients enable precise modulation of nutrient release, improving bioavailability, enhancing therapeutic efficacy, and reducing dosing frequency, which is particularly critical for vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and herbal actives. Lipid-based matrices, polymeric carriers, and other advanced excipients are widely adopted for their ability to protect sensitive ingredients from degradation, mask unpleasant tastes, and ensure stability during storage. Recent innovations, including hot-melt extrusion and granulation-based technologies, have further enhanced the feasibility of producing sustained- or delayed-release nutraceutical formulations at scale. Leading players continue to focus on developing excipients with GRAS status, reproducible composition, and compatibility with both hot and cold manufacturing processes, strengthening the adoption of modified-release systems across the nutraceutical sector. This functionality is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory due to increasing consumer demand for convenient, effective, and stable nutraceutical products.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region.

The Asia Pacific region is currently the fastest-growing market for nutraceutical excipients, driven by rising health awareness, increasing demand for dietary supplements, and expansion of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing capacities. Significant developments underscore this growth, including Colorcon's inauguration of a film coating facility in Johor, Malaysia, on July 28, 2025, aimed at supporting advanced excipient and controlled-release formulations for both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. This facility enhances the company's ability to meet regional demand efficiently, reflecting the broader trend of strategic investments by global excipient manufacturers to strengthen supply chains and introduce innovative technologies in the Asia Pacific. In parallel, IFF showcased its comprehensive excipient portfolio at CPhI China 2023 (June 19–21, 2023), offering polymer-based solutions for controlled-release, solubility enhancement, and novel oral dosage formats. These developments highlight Asia Pacific's prominence as a hub for formulation innovation and signal sustained growth opportunities for nutraceutical excipients in the region, supported by cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure and technology adoption.

Top Companies in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market

The report profiles key players such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Ingredion (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ashland (US), IMCD (Netherlands), Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (US), SEPPIC (US), Azelis Group (Luxembourg), and Biogrund GmbH (Germany).

