Nutraceutical ingredients market size to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market - Technavio

Research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches

The nutraceutical ingredients market size is expected to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for herbal ingredients. Consumers in APAC countries, especially China and India, consider herbal ingredients healthy. Moreover, rapid economic development and rising population in the region have increased the demand for herbal ingredients. The increasing consumer health awareness, along with the demand for proper nutrition, has increased the demand for dietary supplement ingredients in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Vendor landscape

The nutraceutical ingredients market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The high prices and stringent regulations related to food safety limit the use of nutraceutical ingredients, which hampers the profitability of vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. New launches in target segments will help companies improve their market position, which would intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers amino L40 health supplement, which is designed to support muscle recovery and promote healthy muscles.

The company offers amino L40 health supplement, which is designed to support muscle recovery and promote healthy muscles. Amway Corp. - The company offers nutraceutical ingredients that are designed to bridge the protein gap in daily diet.

The company offers nutraceutical ingredients that are designed to bridge the protein gap in daily diet. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers acidulant nutraceutical ingredient, which helps cure throat infection.

The company offers acidulant nutraceutical ingredient, which helps cure throat infection. Arla Foods amba - The company offers hydrolysates protein supplement, which helps cure bone health issues and improves weight management.

Market Dynamics

The health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients are driving market growth. Nutraceutical ingredients mainly include nutraceuticals and functional food ingredients. They provide various health benefits as well as basic nutritional needs. For example, nutraceutical ingredients such as antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals help prevent cardiovascular disease. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has compelled people to be more conscious of their diet. Therefore, they are opting for food and beverage products that offer the right nutritional value. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key market segmentation

Application

Functional food and beverage



Dietary supplements



Others

The functional food and beverage segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Nutraceutical ingredients are used in various functional foods and beverages. They are generally consumed as part of the daily diet. These ingredients contain certain biologically active ingredients that improve health and reduce disease risks. Some functional foods and beverages contain certain minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, and fiber. Nutraceutical ingredients are increasingly being incorporated into various functional foods and beverages. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Form factor

Dry



Liquid

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The nutraceutical ingredients market covers the following areas:

Nutraceutical ingredients market sizing

Nutraceutical ingredients market forecast

Nutraceutical ingredients market analysis

Companies mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amway Corp.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arla Foods amba

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Danone SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

EID Parry India Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Herbalife International of America Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Natrol LLC

Nestle SA

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Tate and Lyle Plc

The Lubrizol Corp.

Valensa International

Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Form Factor Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

