Nutraceutical ingredients market size to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, Health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients to drive growth - Technavio

May 15, 2023, 17:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutraceutical ingredients market size is expected to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period. The health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients are driving market growth. Nutraceutical ingredients mainly include nutraceuticals and functional food ingredients. They provide various health benefits as well as basic nutritional needs. For example, nutraceutical ingredients such as antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals help prevent cardiovascular disease. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has compelled people to be more conscious of their diet. Therefore, they are opting for food and beverage products that offer the right nutritional value. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a sample report!
Vendor landscape
The nutraceutical ingredients market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The high prices and stringent regulations related to food safety limit the use of nutraceutical ingredients, which hampers the profitability of vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. New launches in target segments will help companies improve their market position, which would intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.
Vendor offerings
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers amino L40 health supplement, which is designed to support muscle recovery and promote healthy muscles.
- Amway Corp. - The company offers nutraceutical ingredients that are designed to bridge the protein gap in daily diet.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers acidulant nutraceutical ingredient, which helps cure throat infection.
- Arla Foods amba - The company offers hydrolysates protein supplement, which helps cure bone health issues and improves weight management.
Key market segmentation
- Application
- Functional food and beverage
- Dietary supplements
- Others
The functional food and beverage segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Nutraceutical ingredients are used in various functional foods and beverages. They are generally consumed as part of the daily diet. These ingredients contain certain biologically active ingredients that improve health and reduce disease risks. Some functional foods and beverages contain certain minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, and fiber. Nutraceutical ingredients are increasingly being incorporated into various functional foods and beverages. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
- Form factor
- Dry
- Liquid
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Regional market outlook
APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for herbal ingredients. Consumers in APAC countries, especially China and India, consider herbal ingredients healthy. Moreover, rapid economic development and rising population in the region have increased the demand for herbal ingredients. The increasing consumer health awareness, along with the demand for proper nutrition, has increased the demand for dietary supplement ingredients in the region.
The nutraceutical ingredients market covers the following areas:
Nutraceutical ingredients market sizing
Nutraceutical ingredients market forecast
Nutraceutical ingredients market analysis
Companies mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Amway Corp.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Arla Foods amba
- Associated British Foods Plc
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Danone SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- EID Parry India Ltd.
- General Mills Inc.
- Herbalife International of America Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Natrol LLC
- Nestle SA
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Tate and Lyle Plc
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- Valensa International
- Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!
|
Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 11.16 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.36
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Lubrizol Corp., Valensa International, Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., and
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Form Factor
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global nutraceutical ingredients market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global nutraceutical ingredients market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Form Factor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Form Factor Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Functional food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Functional food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Functional food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Functional food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Functional food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Form Factor
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Form Factor
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Form Factor
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Form Factor
- 7.3 Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Form Factor
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amway Corp.
- Exhibit 120: Amway Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Amway Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Arla Foods amba
- Exhibit 127: Arla Foods amba - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Arla Foods amba - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Arla Foods amba - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Arla Foods amba - Segment focus
- 12.7 Associated British Foods Plc
- Exhibit 131: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus
- 12.8 BASF SE
- Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.9 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 144: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Koninklijke DSM NV
- Exhibit 149: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
- 12.12 Natrol LLC
- Exhibit 154: Natrol LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Natrol LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Natrol LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 157: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.14 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Exhibit 162: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 Tate and Lyle Plc
- Exhibit 166: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Lubrizol Corp.
- Exhibit 171: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Valensa International
- Exhibit 174: Valensa International - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Valensa International - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 179: Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 181: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations
