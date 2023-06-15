Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, Health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutraceutical ingredients market size is expected to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The nutraceutical ingredients market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - Segmentation Analysis

This nutraceutical ingredients market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (functional food and beverage, dietary supplements, and others), form factor (dry and liquid), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the functional food and beverage segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Nutraceutical ingredients are used in various functional foods and beverages. They are generally consumed as part of the daily diet. Furthermore, these ingredients contain certain biologically active ingredients that improve health and reduce disease risks. Some functional foods and beverages contain certain minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, and fiber. Nutraceutical ingredients are increasingly being incorporated into various functional foods and beverages. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients are driving market growth.

Nutraceutical ingredients mainly include nutraceuticals and functional food ingredients. They provide various health benefits as well as basic nutritional needs.

For example, nutraceutical ingredients such as antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals help prevent cardiovascular disease.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has compelled people to be more conscious of their diet.

Hence, they opt for food and beverage products that offer the right nutritional value, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Focus on personalized nutrition is an emerging trend in the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period.

The growing consumer propensity toward personalized nutrition involves the analysis of variables such as genes, lifestyle, and health goals in order to develop personalized diets and supplements that meet each individual's specific needs.

Moreover, market participants in the market are investing in research and development to produce products that can be customized to each customer's specific needs.

Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Limited consumer awareness challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Despite the growing popularity of these ingredients, many consumers are still skeptical about their effectiveness, and demand for nutraceutical ingredients may be limited.

Furthermore, food ingredients can provide a variety of beneficial health effects, from improving cardiovascular health to enhancing immune function.

Hence, such challenges hinder the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period. This growth mainly attributes to the growing demand for herbal ingredients. Consumers in APAC countries, especially China and India , consider herbal ingredients healthy. Moreover, rapid economic development and the rising population in the region have increased the demand for herbal ingredients. The increasing consumer health awareness, along with the demand for proper nutrition, has increased the demand for dietary supplement ingredients in the region.

What are the key data covered in this Nutraceutical Ingredients Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nutraceutical ingredients market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market vendors

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Lubrizol Corp., Valensa International, Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., and Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

