Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size to increase by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutraceutical ingredients market size is expected to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients are notably driving the nutraceutical ingredients market. However, factors such as stringent regulations pertaining to food safety may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (functional food and beverage, dietary supplements, and others), form factor (dry and liquid), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the nutraceutical ingredients market including Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Lubrizol Corp., and Valensa International.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Ajinomoto Co. Inc: The company offers an amino L40 health supplement which is designed to support muscle recovery and promote healthy muscles.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth by the functional food and beverage segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of Nutraceutical ingredients across various functional foods and beverages typically including ingredients that are consumed as part of the normal diet.

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors which are signficantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC is the increasing demand for herbal ingredients, especially in countries such as China and India , where consumers associate herbal ingredients with essential nutrients and health benefits. In addition, the significant economic development and population growth is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Lubrizol Corp., and Valensa International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

