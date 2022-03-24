Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size to Reach USD 277.46 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Need to Enhance the Nutritional Value of Products with High-Quality Food and Supplement Ingredients is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to reach a market size of USD 277.46 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need to enhance the nutritional value of products with high-quality food and supplement ingredients. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding nutritional enrichment is driving growth of nutraceutical ingredients market. Increasing demand for natural immunity-boosting products has resulted in the increasing demand for nutraceutical ingredients. Increasing demand for functional food owing to the health benefits provided by them has helped in the market growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the [email protected]

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/954

Increasing investments of nutraceutical manufacturers for the advancement of nutraceutical ingredients and products is expected to boost the market growth. Availability of raw materials in developing countries such as India is supporting the development of the market in those countries. Growing awareness programs regarding the benefits of nutraceutical ingredients by the government and private stakeholders are key factors supporting the growing demand for the products. Increasing consumer preferences toward naturally derived nutraceutical ingredients consisting of herbal and botanical extracts are expected to boost market growth.

Major companies in the nutraceutical ingredients market include

Associated British Foods plc, Arla Foods, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Glanbia plc, Cargill, Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In June 2020 , Cargill launched PlantEver, which is a new plant-based protein brand for consumers in China . The product is offering two-plant based products as alternative for beef patty and a chicken nugget alternative. The products are expected to meet the growing demand for nutritious and great tasting alternative protein options among consumers in China .

, launched PlantEver, which is a new plant-based protein brand for consumers in . The product is offering two-plant based products as alternative for beef patty and a chicken nugget alternative. The products are expected to meet the growing demand for nutritious and great tasting alternative protein options among consumers in . Dry segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing need to preserve the color and flavor of food & beverage products is driving the utilization of dry forms of nutraceutical ingredients in the food & beverage industries.

Probiotic segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Consumption of probiotic yogurts and yogurt drinks is considered beneficial as they address health problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome, digestive disorders, bowel cancer, or stomach allergies, which is driving growth of probiotics.

Food segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2020. Increasing need to enhance the nutritional value of food products is projected to boost the utilization of nutraceutical ingredients in food industries during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2020. Increasing cost of hospitalization in the region has resulted in consumers looking for cost-effective alternatives such as health supplements and nutraceuticals as there is a shift from curative to preventive, which is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Discount Available on Nutraceutical Ingredients market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/954

Emergen Research has segmented global nutraceutical ingredients market on the basis of form, type, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Liquid



Dry

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteins and Amino Acids



Probiotic



Prebiotic



Vitamins



Minerals



Carotenoids



Phytochemical & Plant Extracts



Omega 3 Fatty Acids



Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Beverages



Food



Animal nutrition



Personal Care



Dietary Supplements

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nutraceutical-ingredients-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

a. US

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. US b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Denmark

g. Ireland

h. BENELUX

i. Rest of Europe

a. b. UK c. d. e. f. g. h. BENELUX i. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Australia

f. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. f. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Rest of MEA

Get Customized Report as Per Your Specific [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/954

Latest Blog Articles Published by Emergen Research:

Non Thermal Pasteurization Market By Food Form (Liquid, Solid), By Technique (PEF, HPP, MVH, Ultrasonic, Irradiation), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Food Enzymes Market By Source (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), By Product Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase Polymerases, Nucleases), By Application (Food, Beverages), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Cold Chain Monitoring Market By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Logistics (Transportation, Storage), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Chemicals), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Type (Fruit Products and Vegetable Products), By Product Type (Frozen, Canned, Dried & Dehydrated, and Others), By Technology, By Processing Systems, By Equipment Type, By Operation, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Food Vacuum Machine Market By Machinery Type (External Vacuum Sealers, Chamber Vacuum Machines, Tray Sealing Machines), By Packaging Type (Rigid, Semi Rigid and Flexible), By End-use (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Lactase Market By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Source (Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria), By Application (Food & beverages, Dietary supplements, Pharmaceutical products), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Food-Grade Gases Market By Type (Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen), By Application (Freezing, Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation), By End-use (Frozen Products, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Meat & Seafood, Beverages), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on Nutraceutical Ingredients @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-nutraceutical-ingredients-market

SOURCE Emergen Research