Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Garner $327.3 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2031: Allied Market Research

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to witness growth owing to rising customer preference for natural food products and functional foods.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins, Dietary Fibers, Others), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Application (Dietary supplements, Functional Food and Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". As per the report, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to gather $327.3 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $163.9 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% during the 2022-2031 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of evolving market trends, regional scenarios, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/370

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market is attributed to the increasing shift of consumers towards natural food products and functional foods. Moreover, escalation in demand for probiotic dietary supplements and increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the importance of preventive healthcare will help the market grow in the coming period. On the contrary, high production costs of nutraceutical ingredients can create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, growing investments in R&D will further create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

The functional food & beverage segment to be highly dominant by 2031

By application, the functional food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021 with around two-fifths of the total share. Growing demand for functional foods and beverages from fitness and sports enthusiasts is predicted to be the main factor behind this segment's growth. On the other hand, the dietary supplements segment is forecasted to have the fastest CAGR of 7.8% by 2031. The different health advantages offered by dietary supplements will play a huge role in the rise of this market.

Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3uaCAzH

The probiotics segment to grow rapidly by 2031

By type, the probiotics segment accounted for the largest market share with around one-third of the total revenue. Health benefits associated with probiotics such as the reduced risk of cancer are anticipated to expand the scope of the market. On the other hand, the proteins segment is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR of 8.1% by 2031. The increasing importance of proteins due to the various roles played by them in the human body might aid the segment to register a significant growth.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the fastest growth by 2031

By region, the Asia-Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is likely to become the fastest growing industry with a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis timeframe. The growing expanse of the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industry is predicted to be the main factor which might positively impact the market. On the other hand, the market in North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021 with nearly one-third of the total market revenue. Growing demand for nutraceuticals is predicted to push the growth of the market in the region.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/370

Leading Market Players:

AMWAY CORPORATION

EID Parry India Ltd.

Mead Johnson

AOR International

General Mills, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Herbalife Ltd.

Natrol Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Royal DSM

Danone

Matsun Nutrition

Valensa International

The report also studies the major companies in the market and the different strategies adopted by them, including partnerships and acquisitions, to expand their foothold in the industry.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Protein Supplement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Energy Supplement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Isoflavones Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Nutraceuticals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research