Nutraceutical ingredients market to grow by USD 11.16 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients to boost market growth -Technavio

Companies : 15+, Including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc ., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Lubrizol Corp., Valensa International, and Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Application (Functional food and beverage, Dietary supplements, and Others), form factor (dry and liquid), Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Nutraceutical ingredients market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including -Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Lubrizol Corp., Valensa International, Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers -

One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients. Nutraceutical ingredients include nutraceutical and functional food ingredients that provide additional health benefits beyond the basic diet. These ingredients have various positive properties on the human body. Rising health concerns and growing awareness of food safety worldwide have increased the demand for nutraceutical ingredients.

Moreover, with the rising chronic diseases, people are paying more and more attention to their diet, seeking foods and beverages that are balanced in nutritional value and taste. As a result, health concerns and awareness of its many benefits have resulted in a surge in demand for nutraceutical ingredients worldwide. This trend is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period.

Leading trend -

Focus on personalized nutrition is a key trend in the market.

Significant challenges -

Stringent regulations pertaining to food safety are challenges that affect the growth of the market.

The nutraceutical ingredients market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the nutraceutical ingredients market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market companies

The personalized nutrition market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,474.31 million. This personalized nutrition market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (active measurement and standard measurement), end-user (direct-to-consumer, wellness and fitness centers, hospital and clinics, and institutions), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the personalized nutrition market growth is the growing adoption of personalized nutrition products among athletes during the forecast period.

The dairy ingredients market size is projected to increase by USD 29.36 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. his dairy ingredients market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (milk powders, milk protein concentrates & isolates, whey ingredients, and others), Application (bakery and confectionery, dairy products, infant milk formula, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising consumption of bakery and confectionery products is the key driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Comapnies, Market Positioning of Comapnies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Lubrizol Corp., Valensa International, Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., and Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Form Factor

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio