Nutraceutical Inspection Systems Market worth $0.94 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Nutraceutical Inspection Systems Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.65 billion in 2026 to USD 0.94 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Browse 420 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Nutraceutical Inspection Machines Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Nutraceutical Inspection Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.65 billion

USD 0.65 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.94 billion

USD 0.94 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.7%

Nutraceutical Inspection Systems Market Trends & Insights:

By component, the nutraceutical inspection systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

By formulation, the tablets & capsules segment is expected to dominate the market with a 32.0% share in 2025.

By automation type, the fully automated systems segment accounted for the largest share of 59.2% in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

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The nutraceutical inspection system industry is growing steadily as new inspection technologies are introduced and greater emphasis is placed on product safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Technologies such as AI vision inspection systems, high-resolution X-ray inspection systems, multi-frequency metal detection systems, and high-speed automated checkweighers will enable faster, more accurate detection of contaminants, weight deviations, and label processing errors. Progress in sensor, imaging, and data-collection and analysis technologies will significantly improve image production sensitivity and overall equipment performance.

One of the major drivers of market growth is product-specific innovation in automation and smart inspection. Most of the world's major machine builders have been working to develop next-generation inspection systems that can monitor a variety of quality parameters, including foreign-body detection, fill-level monitoring, seal-integrity inspection, and container-label verification, within a single integrated platform. This provides increased accuracy, decreased false rejects, integration with the production line, and high processing speeds. The move to sophisticated, intuitive interfaces, along with features such as predictive maintenance, remote machine monitoring, and statistics-based quality management, is allowing manufacturers to perform inspections with confidence every time.

By component, the nutraceutical inspection systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By component, the nutraceutical inspection systems segment held the largest market share in 2025. This dominance is primarily due to their fundamental role in technology within the industry, as these systems are used directly on the production line to ensure that nutraceutical products meet safety, quality, and government regulations. Key tools, such as X-ray inspection, metal detection, vision systems, and check weighers, are essential for eliminating contamination, checking weight, and verifying labels during high-volume manufacturing processes. Their critical role in preventing product recalls, maintaining brand integrity, and adhering to stringent regulatory requirements drives widespread adoption, resulting in their dominant market share.

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By packaging type, the sachets & stick packs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The sachets & stick packs segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing popularity of single-serve, portable, and convenient consumption formats. As demand for on-the-go supplements, powders, and liquid shots rises, manufacturers are increasingly adopting these packaging formats. Additionally, growing production volumes and the need to monitor fill control, seal integrity, and contamination detection are driving the use of inspection systems in the manufacturing process.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the nutraceutical inspection systems market. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of established manufacturers, the implementation of advanced automation technologies, and stringent regulatory frameworks for product safety and labeling. The region also experiences a high number of product recalls and strict compliance requirements, leading to ongoing investments in inspection systems. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness about product quality and a well-developed production infrastructure further reinforce North America's leading position in the market.

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Top Companies in Nutraceutical Inspection Systems Market:

The Top Companies in Nutraceutical Inspection Systems Market include Mettler-Toledo (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Anritsu (Japan), ISHIDA CO., LTD. (Japan), WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH (Germany), Loma Systems (UK), Bizerba (Germany), Minebea Intec GmbH (Germany), Sesotec Group (Germany), ANTARES VISION S.p.A (Italy), Techik Instrument (Shanghai)Co., Ltd. (China), Fortress Technology (Canada), C.E.I.A. S.p.A. (Italy), A&D Company (Japan), and Eriez Manufacturing Co. (US), among others.

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