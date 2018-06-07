Nutraceutical Provides Response to California AG Litigation

The California AG first contacted Nutraceutical on Friday, June 1st and Nutraceutical promptly informed the California AG that the last sales of this product into California were made in February 2018 and that it voluntarily suspended any further sales pending completion of its own investigation. Nutraceutical informed the California AG that it has an opinion from a respected former FDA toxicologist that the Toddler Supreme protein supplement in fact contains ingredient levels that comply with applicable laws and regulations and does not pose any safety risk to Nutraceutical's customers. Nutraceutical offered to supply the California AG with a formal, written opinion from the former FDA toxicologist confirming that the Toddler Supreme protein supplement is safe, does not pose safety risks to Nutraceutical's customers, and correcting the numerous factual errors in the California AG's analysis of the product, but the California AG declined to wait to receive this information before moving forward with its lawsuit. Nutraceutical remains fully committed to the safety of its customers and their children, and intends to vigorously contest the lawsuit as it is believed to be without merit.

SOURCE Nutraceutical Corporation