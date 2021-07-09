Nutraceutical R&D Firm Invetek Acquired By Private Equity Group

TUSTIN, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenon Holdings, an investment firm focused on strategic growth companies, announced today that one of its portfolio companies, Invetek Advanced Solutions, LLC, has acquired the assets of Invetek, Inc., a research & development based specialty raw materials supplier in Tustin, California supporting the nutritional supplement, functional food, beverage and nutraceutical industries.

Founded in 1995 by its president Manoj Saraiya, Invetek, Inc. has been making consumer products better for decades. A formulation wizard and materials solution master, Mr. Saraiya built Invetek, Inc. into a product development and technical services powerhouse working with globally renowned food and nutraceutical brands to improve their products.

Mr. Saraiya said, "It has been a glorious journey, but the time has come for me to ride off into the sunset. I would like to thank all the colleagues, mentors, vendors and friends that have supported us over the years. Our Invetek clients and personnel are in good hands with the investment group taking the reins. The future is bright for the Invetek team."

See additional information at www.invetek.com

SOURCE Invetek, Inc.