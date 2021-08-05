Nutraceuticals Market: Leading Vendor like Abbott Laboratories is Expected to Generate Revenue of USD 31.9 Billion

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. The demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nutraceuticals Market is segmented as below:

Product

Functional Food



Functional Beverages



Dietary Supplements

Geographic Landscape

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the nutraceuticals market in Packaged Foods & Meats industry include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Nutraceuticals Market size

Nutraceuticals Market trends

Nutraceuticals Market industry analysis

Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist nutraceuticals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nutraceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nutraceuticals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutraceuticals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Functional food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Danone SA

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

