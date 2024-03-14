Nutraceuticals Market size is set to grow by USD 223.56 bn from 2023-2027,increasing cost of medical treatment to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutraceuticals market size is estimated to grow by USD 223.56 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.46% during the forecast period. The nutraceutical industry is marked by the convergence of markets, producers, and consumers, each playing a crucial role in its growth. Producers, including companies and manufacturers, formulate and produce nutraceutical products, while consumers seek out these beneficial supplements for their health benefits. Markets, such as retail and e-commerce platforms, facilitate the exchange of these products between producers and consumers. Consumers' demands for natural and effective nutraceuticals drive innovation and production, making them a significant driving force in the industry. Additionally, the convenience of online purchasing and the increasing awareness of health and wellness have further fueled the market's growth. Overall, the interplay between markets, producers, and consumers is essential to the success and expansion of the nutraceutical industry.

Nutraceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 223.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.09 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Japan, India, Germany, and UK

Market Segmentation by Product- The nutraceuticals market encompasses dietary supplements, including vitamins, minerals, botanicals, enzymes, and other dietary supplement types. Functional foods, rich in fatty acids, proteins, and various health-promoting components, dominate this sector. Vendors fortify foods with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and folic acid for enhanced health benefits. Distribution channels include specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores/pharmacies, and online retailers, among others.

The nutraceuticals market in North America, spearheaded by the US, experiences robust growth due to urbanization, high consumer disposable income, and an increasing number of demand for nutraceutical products. Smart marketing claims, such as "antioxidant-rich" or "probiotic-infused," attract health-conscious consumers seeking clinical validation for nutraceuticals addressing various health issues. These include obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, cholesterol, arthritis, and diabetes. Nutraceuticals encompassing antioxidants, probiotics, and polyunsaturated fatty acids are popular choices for personalized nutrition solutions. Vendors invest heavily to produce nutrient-dense foods, beverages, and supplements, ensuring the best products cater to diverse consumer needs.

Nutraceuticals Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Nutraceuticals Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Better Being Corp., Cargill Inc., COSUCRA, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Innutrigel AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., LKK Health Products Group, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., RBK NUTRACEUTICALS Pty Ltd., The Coca Cola Co.

