Nutraceuticals Market size is set to grow by USD 279.8 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing cost of medical treatment to boost the market growth, Technavio

The global nutraceuticals market size is estimated to grow by USD 279.8 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.58% during the forecast period.

The nutraceutical industry is thriving, driven by people's growing interest in healthy eating and getting enough nutrients. This trend is pushing companies to develop new and exciting products. For example, a Swiss company called Innutrigel is using special technology to create chewable gummies as an alternative for those who dislike swallowing pills. Research is also focused on incorporating antioxidants and enhancing absorption through a process called nanoencapsulation. These innovations are a boon for the market, making nutraceuticals more appealing and effective.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to functional foods and supplements that support their health goals. This is reflected in the popularity of protein bars, granolas, and protein powders. These products are packed with nutrients and functionality, making them a perfect fit for health-conscious individuals. Fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are some of the most sought-after ingredients. Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are leading the global nutraceutical market. Manufacturers are constantly adapting their products to cater to evolving preferences, with a focus on sustainability, convenience, and innovation.

Dietary supplements, functional beverages, and functional foods are the major categories in this market, and its growth is expected to continue due to rising health awareness and the expanding variety of nutraceutical offerings.

However, despite the promising outlook, there are challenges that the nutraceutical market needs to address. The high cost of production, particularly expensive raw materials, is a major hurdle for market expansion. For instance, a supplement containing ingredients like serrapeptase, bromelain, and rutin can cost around USD$120. Yet, the preference for nutraceuticals over traditional medical treatments is expected to propel the market forward.

Other obstacles include navigating regulations and complying with changing guidelines. The industry also needs to stay ahead of the curve regarding consumer preferences, such as the growing interest in functional foods and personalized nutrition. Sustainability and ethical sourcing are gaining importance as well. Nutraceuticals also face stiff competition from conventional food and beverage companies. Additionally, improvements are needed in logistics and distribution networks to reach a wider customer base.

In conclusion, the nutraceuticals market presents exciting opportunities but also significant challenges. By embracing innovation and addressing these hurdles, the industry can ensure its continued success and growth.

