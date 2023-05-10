Nutraceuticals market size to grow by USD 223.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing preference for personalized nutrition to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the nutraceuticals market, and it is expected to grow by USD 223.56 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.46%. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The growing preference for personalized nutrition is a key trend in the market. Personalized nutrition is helpful for gut-related medical conditions. Hence, consumers are changing their diets to improve their health by opting for tailored nutritional solutions. Vendors are introducing specialized food products for such customers. The gradual adoption of prebiotic and probiotic food products by consumers will encourage companies to offer probiotic products. These factors will support nutraceuticals market growth during the forecast period. Download latest sample report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutraceuticals Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Better Being Corp., Cargill Inc., COSUCRA, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Innutrigel AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., LKK Health Products Group, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., RBK NUTRACEUTICALS Pty Ltd., and The Coca Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing cost of medical treatment is driving market growth. The growing burden of diseases directly increases overall healthcare costs, as patients have to spend on treatment, medicine, and hospitals. Thus, many people prefer nutraceuticals such as dietary supplements and fortified dairy products, which contain nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, carotenoids, fibers, polyphenols, and probiotics. This helps patients reduce frequent hospital visits and treatment, especially those who do not have access to advanced healthcare facilities. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Nutraceuticals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Product

Functional food



Functional beverages



Dietary supplements

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Large retail chains such as Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc. (Walmart), and Target Corp. (Target) have separate sections for nutritional supplements. Vendors use advertising and marketing strategies such as branding or discounts to attract customers. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Nutraceuticals Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nutraceuticals market report covers the following areas:

The high cost of nutraceuticals is challenging market growth. Dietary supplement manufacturers should conduct R&D to create innovative products. However, this involves high cost, which increases the cost of the products. For instance, Vitalzym supplements by World Nutrition costs around USD 120, as they contain ingredients such as serrapeptase, bromelain, papain, rutin, amylase, protease, lipase, and amla extract. This supplement helps promote muscle recovery, joint function, immune system, and cardiovascular system. The high cost of such products will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Nutraceuticals Market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nutraceuticals market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Nutraceuticals Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor offerings

Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc. - The company offers AOR cold and flu supplements, postbiotic boost, and andrographis.

The company offers AOR cold and flu supplements, postbiotic boost, and andrographis. Amway Corp. - The company offers healthcare supplements under its brand Nutrilite.

The company offers healthcare supplements under its brand Nutrilite. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers health supplements such as CardioAid, Fibersol, NovaTol, and Onavita.

The company offers health supplements such as CardioAid, Fibersol, NovaTol, and Onavita. BASF SE - The company offers health supplements such as Beta carotene, Dry n3 Omega 3 capsules, and LycoVit.

The dried food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,609.11 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry and seafood), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The gluten free bakery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,326.19 million. This gluten free bakery market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bread, biscuits and cookies, and others), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Nutraceuticals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist nutraceuticals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nutraceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nutraceuticals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutraceuticals market vendors

Nutraceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 223.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 8.09 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Better Being Corp., Cargill Inc., COSUCRA, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Innutrigel AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., LKK Health Products Group, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., RBK NUTRACEUTICALS Pty Ltd., and The Coca Cola Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

