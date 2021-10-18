Nutraceuticals Market to grow by USD 216.23 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits, the increasing cost of medical treatment, and the rising number of health-conscious consumers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of nutraceuticals, the time-consuming manufacturing process of nutraceutical products, and lack of awareness among the aging population will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The nutraceuticals market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements. The functional food segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Nutraceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 216.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

