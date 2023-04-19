Nutraceuticals Market to Reach $599.71 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutraceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 599.71 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. Rising awareness regarding calorie reduction and weight loss in the major markets including the U.S., China, and India is expected to promote the application of the health and wellness segment and thus, in turn, will have a substantial impact on the industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In the functional food product segment, the prebiotics and probiotics segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the majority of food manufacturing companies using probiotics as a primary ingredient to provide better nourishment and reduce health problems caused by harmful bacteria.

Based on ingredients, in 2022, probiotics held a dominant position in the market; accounting for a share of 26.47%.

In the dietary supplement product segment, vitamins emerged as the largest segment in 2021. The segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

In terms of product, the functional foods segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.78% in 2022. Rising healthcare costs, coupled with the increasing geriatric population across the world, is anticipated to assist the segment growth over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.50% in 2022. The growing health concerns amongst consumers and increasing awareness regarding nutraceuticals are likely to be the major drivers of the North America market.

Read 220 page full market research report, "Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Functional Beverages), By Ingredient, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Nutraceuticals Market Growth & Trends

Nutraceuticals are products that provide health advantages and additional nutrition to the human body. It comprises fortified nutrients, such as taurine, CoQ10, omega-3, calcium, zinc, and antioxidants, that develop the complete health of consumers. These nutrients further benefit in averting medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, and allergies. As nutraceuticals develop the digestive and immune systems and enhance the cognitive behavior of consumers, their demand is witnessing a surge at the global level.

The increasing trend among consumers to alter dietary habits is likely to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. The consumer belief that improper diet results in an increase in costs on pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. This would also help the government as it would result in lesser expenditure on healthcare and low social security costs.

A rise in disposable income, increasing consumer awareness concerning health issues, and rapid urbanization are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast years. A positive outlook towards medical nutrition owing to the high prevalence of weight management programs, along with cardiovascular diseases, is anticipated to propel the product demand.

The rise and evolution of wellness-focused diets such as keto and paleo are driving food producers to cater their products in this direction. Functional food products such as probiotics and omega-3 are highly used in yogurt and fish oils in order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and develop the quality of intestinal microflora, which is further projected to fuel the growth of the functional food segment over the coming years.

Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the nutraceuticals market based on ingredient, product, application, and region:

Nutraceuticals Market - Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)]

Aloe vera

Amino acids

Botanical Ingredients

Ashwagandha



Curcumin



Ginseng



Hemp



Others

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Carbohydrates

Carnitine

Food Color

Carotenoids

Astaxanthin



Lutein



Lycopene



Other carotenoids (Zeaxanthin, Betacarotene)

Spirulina

Collagen

Colostrum

Cultures and fermentation starters

Dairy ingredients

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Essential oils

Fat replacers

Fats and oils

Fibres

Flavours

Fruit and vegetable products

Glucosamine / Chondroitin

Isoflavones

Juices and concentrates

Krill

Lipids / Fatty Acids

Marine ingredients

Minerals

Calcium



Iron



Magnesium



Selenium



Others

Omega-3s

Marine Derived



Plant-derived

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Proteins

Sweeteners

Stevia



Monkfruit



Others (Honey, sucrose, fructose, etc.)

Vitamins

Vitamin A



Vitamin B



Vitamin C



Vitamin D



Vitamin E



Vitamin K

Whey proteins

Other

Nutraceuticals Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Dietary supplements

Functional foods

Functional beverages

Nutraceuticals Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Allergy & intolerance

Animal nutrition

Healthy ageing

Bone & joint health

Cancer prevention

Children's health

Cognitive health

Diabetes

Digestive / Gut health

Energy & endurance

Eye health

Heart health

Immune system

Infant health

Inflammation

Maternal health

Men's health

Nutricosmetics

Oral care

Personalised nutrition

Post Pregnancy and reproductive health

Sexual health

Skin health

Sports nutrition

Weight management & satiety

Women's health

Other

Nutraceuticals Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.



Spain



The Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Nutraceuticals Market

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Nestle S.A.

Danone

Royal DSM N.V.

General Mills

Innophos

WR Grace

Amway Corporation

AOR Canada

Arkopharma Laboratories S.A.

Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

E.I.D Parry Ltd.

Valensa International

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Natrol Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

