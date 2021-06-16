Nutrafol Drives Hair Health Innovation with New Postpartum Supplement

According to the American Pregnancy Association , 50 percent of women experience postpartum hair shedding three to four months after giving birth, yet there are few products on the market that support hair growth during this important time. With this in mind, Nutrafol applied its proprietary multi-targeted approach to create a formulation for postpartum hair thinning using natural ingredients, further driving hair health innovation and raising the bar for the hair wellness industry as a whole.

"Hair thinning is one of the most common and frustrating issues that women experience in the postpartum stage of life. I've worked with thousands of women who experienced postpartum hair thinning, but never truly understood the weight of it until it happened to me," said Dr. Anne Kennard, DO, FACOG, a board certified OB/GYN who helped develop the product. "Nutrafol Postpartum uses safe and clinically-tested ingredients that work together to support women's hair health as they navigate the incredible yet oftentimes challenging transition from pregnancy to motherhood."

Nutrafol Postpartum comprises its proprietary Synergen Recovery Complex®—an innovative blend of clinically-tested ingredients like Shatavari, Apple Extract and Nettle that support hair health after childbirth. The ingredients in the daily supplement target common root causes of hair thinning during this transition—like nutritional gaps, physical stress from childbirth and emotional stress of a new routine—to help women get through the period of excess shedding and grow healthier hair. Unlike other options on the market, Nutrafol Postpartum is breastfeeding-friendly, compatible with most prenatal supplements and multivitamins, and can be taken immediately after birth. Many of its natural ingredients are known to be used during lactation and can provide secondary benefits like supporting a stable mood, healthier skin, less stress and relaxation—which can help with sleep and energy demands during this time.

"At Nutrafol, we apply biology and holistic medicine to further push the boundaries of hair health innovation and help people navigate their hair recovery with knowledge and science," said Dr. Sophia Kogan, co-founder and Chief Medical Advisor at Nutrafol. "Our expansion into the postpartum wellness space is a result of ongoing research and listening to the needs of our customers and physician partners without whom we wouldn't be here today. Nutrafol is committed to empowering women to embrace their hair growth journeys and providing support at every step of the way."

To develop Nutrafol Postpartum and deliver reliable, tangible results, Nutrafol worked with an OB/GYN and a team of physicians to better understand postpartum hair biology and the unique needs of women during this transition period—specifically the root causes of shedding after childbirth. Leveraging natural, bio-optimized and standardized ingredients, Nutrafol Postpartum helps women confidently navigate postpartum shedding by supporting whole-body recovery after childbirth for healthier hair growth.

For more information on Nutrafol and Nutrafol Postpartum, visit www.nutrafol.com or speak with your healthcare provider.

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol is the #1 Dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement brand* that pioneered the hair wellness category with its integrative approach to hair health, using a first-of-its-kind patented formulation of clinically effective, natural, medical-grade ingredients to support whole body wellness from within. In multiple clinical studies, Nutrafol has been shown to improve hair growth in both men and women by multi-targeting the root causes of thinning hair, including stress, hormones, environment and nutrition. Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to remain on the cutting-edge of hair health innovation. Nutrafol has been adopted by more than 3,000 physicians, clinics and stylists across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

*according to IQVIA Provoice survey for 6 months ending March 31, 2021

SOURCE NUTRAFOL

Related Links

http://www.nutrafol.com

