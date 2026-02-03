NUTRAFOL INTRODUCES MEN 50+, THE FIRST AND ONLY HAIR GROWTH PRODUCT SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR MEN 50+

"At Nutrafol, our mission has always been to support people through every phase of life," said Cindy Gustafson, CEO of Nutrafol. "We've long understood that hair health evolves with life stage. As men enter their 50s and beyond, their biology shifts in meaningful ways — yet options in the market rarely shift with them. Nutrafol Men 50+ was created to close that gap, addressing the age-related drivers of thinning and extending the same life-stage, whole-body approach that has transformed women's hair health to men."

As men reach their 50s, internal biology undergoes meaningful shifts: testosterone decreases by approximately 20%, collagen production slows, cellular aging accelerates, oxidative stress increases, and nutrient absorption becomes less efficient.[3] Stress and hormonal changes remain influential root causes of hair thinning. These changes alter how hair renews, strengthens, and responds to everyday stressors — which is why a one-size-fits-all formula is not sufficient. These biological changes are also deeply felt: according to a recent study by Nutrafol, 50% of men over 50 say maintaining their hair is important, and 54% report that their hair isn't as full as it used to be.[4]

Nutrafol Men 50+ was developed to address these shifts head-on. The physician-formulated, 100% drug-free, vegan supplement uses Nutrafol's patented Synergen Complex® Renewal to support the evolving biology of men 50 and older and is NSF Certified for Sport, underscoring Nutrafol's commitment to rigorous quality, safety, and transparency. The formula includes Saw Palmetto to help reduce the conversion of testosterone to DHT; Moldavian Dragonhead to promote natural collagen production in the body; Spermidine to improve hair thinning; and a targeted blend of probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to replenish common nutrient gaps in men 50+. Nutrafol Men 50+ is drug-free and clinically designed to visibly improve hair thickness, strength, and scalp coverage — without compromising sexual performance. The result is a supplement that visibly reduces thinning, improves scalp coverage, and strengthens hair over time. In a nine-month study of men across midlife, 84% saw thicker, fuller hair, and 90% reported slowed hair thinning after nine months.[5]

"Hair thinning isn't one size fits all, and men over 50 experience a distinct shift in hair biology that requires a different approach," said Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, Chief Medical Advisor at Nutrafol. "Collagen declines, cellular aging accelerates, nutrient absorption decreases, oxidative stress increases, and hormonal balance evolves — all of which directly impact hair growth and quality. Nutrafol Men 50+ is specifically formulated to multi-target these age-related root causes from within. By supporting the body's changing biology, we can help men maintain the hair they have while promoting visibly fuller, healthier-looking growth."

Nutrafol Men 50+ expands the brand's life-stage portfolio, joining the existing men's hair growth nutraceutical formulation - Nutrafol Men -- to offer a more tailored approach to hair wellness. Together, these products reflect Nutrafol's belief that hair health evolves with biology, lifestyle, and age — and that men deserve products that evolve with them. Rooted in our ethos of meeting men where they are, Nutrafol Men 50+ helps shift the conversation around hair thinning by empowering men to take a proactive, informed approach to maintaining the hair that reflects who they are, the life they've built, and the confidence they carry forward.

Nutrafol Men 50+ is now available on Nutrafol.com and Amazon.com, as well as through trusted healthcare providers. Beginning February 8, the product will also be available on Ulta.com. For more information or to begin your hair growth routine, visit nutrafol.com/men/products/hair-growth-supplement-men50 and @nutrafolmen on Instagram

***These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Nutrafol:

Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement brand, known for its whole-body, evidence-based approach to hair health. Nutrafol's physician-formulated, 100% drug-free supplements are tailored to support hair thinning through different life stages and lifestyles, targeting underlying causes of thinning hair: stress, hormones, lifestyle, metabolism, nutrition, and aging. As the first and only hair growth supplement brand to earn NSF Certified for Sport® - the preeminent, independent third-party certification program - it continues to meet the highest standards in quality and safety, using high-quality ingredients backed by published research. Nutrafol prioritizes clinical rigor, with clinical studies conducted on different populations to support the efficacy of its final formulations and over 20 published studies on hair wellness. Today, Nutrafol has been adopted by 7,500 healthcare providers nationwide, is trusted by over 1.5 million customers, and has earned numerous prestigious accolades. For more information, visit www.nutrafol.com.

