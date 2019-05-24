Nutrafol® Receives “Top Breakout Beauty and Wellness Brand” and “Top Nutraceutical” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

In response to receiving the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, Giorgos Tsetis, Co-Founder and CEO of Nutrafol said, "Our Nutrafol team is honored to receive the Top Beauty and Wellness brand and Top Nutraceutical awards. Our mission is to foster a holistic philosophy of hair wellness and promote the idea of hair growth with 100% drug-free, natural formulas. We are thankful for the opportunity to further spread our message through this acclaimed aesthetics network."

ABOUT NUTRAFOL

Nutrafol is the leading nutraceutical supplement brand clinically shown to improve hair growth performance with 100% drug-free, natural ingredients. Nutrafol takes an integrative approach to hair wellness pioneered in nutraceutical science with natural formulations that address various hormonal, environmental, and hereditary causes that compromise hair health. A clinical study published in the Journal of Drugs and Dermatology in May 2018 demonstrated that the Nutrafol nutraceutical supplement resulted in improved hair growth and quality. Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to create the next generation of hair health innovation. Nutrafol has been adopted by more than 1,800 physicians, clinics and stylists across the US and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

