The #1 No Sugar Added Granola Brand Debuts a No Sugar Added, Sweet & Crunchy Protein Granola Made with Nature's Nuts & Seeds and High Protein Whey

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

NuTrail officially launches Protein Nut Granola nationally — no sugar added, 15g of protein per serving, certified gluten free

Made with nature's nuts & seeds and high protein whey crisps for a sweet, crunchy texture that sets a new bar for the protein granola category

Launches in four flavors: Vanilla Almond, Honey Nut, Triple Berry, and Peanut Butter

75% of consumers are trying to reduce their sugar consumption (IFIC) and NuTrail Protein Nut Granola has no added sugar and only 1 to 3g total sugar

70% of consumers are actively trying to eat more protein (IFIC); whey is the #1 preferred protein source among granola shoppers (Insite Pulse, 2025)

Available now at Walmart, Amazon, Sprouts, Target, Publix, Safeway/Albertsons, Meijer, and select Sam's Clubs and regional retailers

Part of NuTrail's new brand campaign: Real Good. Feel Good.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuTrail, the #1 no sugar added granola brand, today launched Protein Nut Granola — a line built for consumers who want real protein and real taste without the added sugar. Built around superior taste and texture, along with premium ingredients, the nationally available line delivers 15g of protein per serving from high protein whey and nature's nuts and seeds. Each variety is a good source of fiber, certified gluten free, and grain free— all with no sugar added.

NuTrail Launches Protein Nut Granola: No Sugar Added, 15G of Protein, and a Taste You'll Actually Crave Protein Without The Sugar Crash: The #1 No Sugar Added Granola Brand Debuts a No Sugar Added, Sweet & Crunchy Protein Granola Made with Nature's Nuts & Seeds and High Protein Whey

The launch is anchored by NuTrail's new brand platform campaign: "Real Good. Feel Good." — a rallying call for consumers who refuse to choose between delicious taste and smart nutrition.

Making it Easier to Get Protein Without the Sugar Crash

Protein is no longer a priority just for fitness enthusiasts, it has gone mainstream and has become one of the dominant forces shaping what Americans put in their carts. Seventy percent of consumers are actively trying to eat more protein, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC). With protein taking center stage, consumers are looking for new ways to get more protein in their diet, including breakfast and snacking occasions. For granola and ready-to-eat cereal shoppers, whey is the #1 preferred protein source with its complete amino acid profile and ease of digestibility — and 64% of granola shoppers are looking for 15 or more grams of protein per serving in their granola (Insite Pulse Custom Survey, September 2025). While consumers want more protein, they actively want less sugar with 75% of Americans striving to reduce their sugar intake (IFIC).

NuTrail's new Protein Nut Granola with no added sugar is built to meet that demand head-on — with a product that delivers on nutrition without compromising on the eating experience.

"One of the first things I look for is protein, because it plays a real role in helping people feel full and satisfied between meals. NuTrail Protein Nut Granola delivers 15g of protein per serving from whey, nuts, and seeds, which makes it a smart option for breakfast or a snack. What I appreciate is that it pairs that protein with no added sugar and only 1 to 3g of total sugar, so you get the staying power without the sugar rush." said Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC, CPT.

Protein That Doesn't Compromise on Taste

NuTrail Protein Nut Granola is built around a simple but hard-to-execute premise: a protein granola that is genuinely delicious. Nuts and seeds are the first ingredients, paired with whey protein crisps and baked in butter, not seed oils, for a signature sweet and crunchy texture. Unlike the chalky, hard-textured protein granolas common in the category, NuTrail's recipe brings together premium ingredients and carefully developed flavors for an eating experience that stands on its own — no sugar required.

"Consumers have been asking for a protein granola that actually tastes good — sweet, crunchy, and satisfying — without all the sugar that typically comes with it," said Lauren Start, CMO of NuTrail. "NuTrail Protein Nut Granola is our answer to that. 15g high quality protein and no added sugar in every serving. We are launching this product with our new campaign - Real Good. Feel Good. — it's the promise we're making with every bag."

Meet the New Protein Nut Granola

The new Protein Nut Granola launches nationally in four varieties:

Vanilla Almond Protein — A classic blend of vanilla and almonds, paired with the satisfying crunch of whey protein crisps.

Honey Nut Protein — A golden-baked mix of premium nuts, seeds, and whey protein crisps, with rich nuttiness and the floral sweetness of honey flavor.

Triple Berry Protein — A crunchy blend of real freeze-dried blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries mixed with nuts, seeds, whey protein crisps, and a hint of vanilla.

Peanut Butter – Crunchy clusters of peanuts and peanut butter blended with high quality nuts, seeds, and whey protein crisps.

NuTrail Protein Nut Granola Availability

Following a successful test market rollout that began May 2025, NuTrail Protein Nut Granola is now available nationwide at Walmart, Amazon, Sprouts, Target, Publix, Safeway/Albertsons, Meijer, and select Sam's Clubs and regional retailers. Suggested retail pricing ranges from $7.99–$9.99 for 8oz and $8.82 for 10oz.

For more information, visit www.nutrail.com and follow @nutrail on Instagram and Facebook, and @nutrailofficial on TikTok.

About NuTrail

NuTrail is the #1 no sugar added granola brand*, committed to making snacking and breakfast both delicious and nutritious. Made with nature's nuts and seeds, NuTrail's products are crafted for people who believe real food should taste real good. NuTrail products are always made without added sugar and certified gluten free and available at major retailers nationwide. *SPINS: Granola & Muesli – MULO – L52W ending 5.17.26.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NuTrail Protein Nut Granola?

NuTrail Protein Nut Granola is a no sugar added, gluten free granola made with nature's nuts and seeds and high protein whey. It delivers 15g of protein per serving with a sweet, crunchy texture available in four flavors: Vanilla Almond, Honey Nut, Triple Berry, and Peanut Butter.

How much protein does NuTrail Protein Nut Granola have per serving?

Each serving (2/3 cup) contains 15g of protein from high protein whey, nuts and seeds. The granola is also a good source of fiber and is grain free and certified gluten free.

Does NuTrail Protein Nut Granola contain sugar?

No. NuTrail Protein Nut Granola is made with no sugar added. It is sweetened with zero calorie sweeteners made from plants that do not spike your blood sugar, making it a smart choice for consumers managing their sugar intake and metabolic health.

Where can I buy NuTrail Protein Nut Granola?

NuTrail Protein Nut Granola is available nationwide at Sprouts, Target, Safeway/Albertsons, Meijer, Publix, Walmart, Amazon, and select regional grocers and Sam's Club. Suggested retail pricing ranges from $7.99–$9.99 for 8oz and $8.82 for 10oz.

What makes NuTrail Protein Nut Granola different from other protein granolas?

Most protein granolas are loaded with added sugar, rely on oats or grains as their base and can have a chalky or hard texture from the added protein. NuTrail uses nuts and seeds as the first ingredients — not grains — and incorporates whey protein crisps for a genuinely sweet and crunchy eating experience. Whey is a high-quality source of protein because it has a complete amino acid profile and is easily digestible. The result is a protein granola that is grain free, gluten free, no sugar added, and actually tastes good. NuTrail is also baked in butter, so it is seed oil free.

Is NuTrail Protein Nut Granola gluten free?

Yes. NuTrail Protein Nut Granola is certified gluten free by a third party, GFCO (Gluten Free Certification Organization), making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or those following a gluten free diet.

What is the 'Real Good. Feel Good.' campaign?

Real Good. Feel Good. is NuTrail's new brand campaign, introduced alongside the national launch of Protein Nut Granola. It reflects the brand's commitment to products that taste genuinely delicious and make consumers feel good about what they're eating — no compromises required.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsey Hartman

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312.213.0300

SOURCE NuTrail