NutraIngredients-USA Awards 2020 Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year to Nutrition21's nooLVL®

HARRISON, N.Y., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21 has proudly accepted the NutraIngredients-USA 2020 Ingredient of the Year: Sports Nutrition for its novel new ingredient nooLVL. Focusing on innovation, market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. This year, there were over 100 applicants across 14 categories.

Nutrition21

Stephen Daniells, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA, commented, "We're seeing so much interest in the esports category and nooLVL is blazing a trail in this category with its science to substantiate claims specific to the esports athlete. One of the things our judges consider is whether an entry has the ability to be a game changer, and nooLVL is already doing that in the marketplace. Congratulations to Nutrition21 on their success."

In addition to the honor of winning a NutraIngredients-USA Award, Nutrition21 is elated that nooLVL is the first ingredient specifically designed for esports and studied in gamers to win this award. Although esports has been on the rise in recent years, NutraIngredients-USA reports that the esports supplements category is still in its infancy but showing recent signs of rapid growth. As an answer to the call for efficacious products geared specifically towards the needs of this booming sector, nooLVL is a non-stimulant nootropic ingredient designed to target benefits that are most important to the rapidly growing gaming community.

As a leader in the sports nutrition market, Nutrition21 is focused on finding safe and effective solutions to enhance performance for all types of athletes. A double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study on nooLVL entitled "A Prospective Study Evaluating the Effects of a Nutritional Supplement Intervention on Cognition, Mood States, and Mental Performance in Video Gamers" was published in MDPI's peer-reviewed journal of human nutrition, Nutrients.

As it specifically relates to esports and gaming, nooLVL has some powerful benefits for users:

nooLVL significantly improves attention and reaction time in gamers after 60 minutes of gaming. †

a single dose of nooLVL resulted in 66% less errors, significantly improving accuracy, compared to placebo

nooLVL significantly improves motor speed and visual attention in gamers after 60 minutes of gaming. †

nooLVL significantly increases (non- stimulant) energy in gamers after a single dose and within 15 minutes.*

Joe Weiss, President of Nutrition21, said, "The team at Nutrition21 thanks NutraIngredients-USA for recognizing our most recent product launch, nooLVL, for sports nutrition product of the year. nooLVL is an example of Nutrition21 innovation and vision and is the first ingredient to be clinically studied in esports gamers and found to improve performance. Esports is an exciting new consumer market and nooLVL is attracting a lot of attention in the space." Given the success of this study, Nutrition21 plans to fund additional studies on nooLVL to further demonstrate the potential benefits this ingredient can provide.

† Results compared to baseline.

*Perceived energy measured by using the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire.

About nooLVL®: nooLVL is a patented, non-stimulant, nutritional ingredient that boosts cognitive performance and energy in esports athletes. nooLVL has been clinically studied in a population of gamers to demonstrate its safety and efficacy. The first esports gaming ingredient from Nutrition21, nooLVL is both fast and effective - working within 15 minutes and increasing perceived energy, focus and accuracy†.

About Nutrition21: Nutrition21 is a trusted developer and supplier of novel and clinically substantiated branded ingredients for health and wellness. Nutrition21's diverse portfolio of patented ingredients provides solutions to some of the most successful dietary supplement brands in the marketplace today. Nutrition21 is dedicated to producing the highest-quality solutions for our partners so that together we can deliver on the consumer promise of safe and efficacious products for overall wellness.

Backed by a strong team with years of valuable experience, Nutrition21 is committed to delivering impactful results through rigorous research and clinical trials as a key part of its product development strategy. Nutrition21 currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for products with highly marketable claims including Nitrosigine®, Velositol®, Chromax®, nooLVL®, and Lepidamax®. Innovative Ingredients. Real Results. For more information, visit www.Nutrition21.com.

About the NutraIngredients-USA Awards: Focusing on true innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. For more information, please visit www.NutraIngredientsUSA-Awards.com.

