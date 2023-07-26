Nutraland Achieves GRAS Affirmation for Somnatural® Phytomelatonin

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable and plant-based natural ingredients, proudly announces today the GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) affirmation of its branded ingredient, Somnatural® Phytomelatonin. This achievement marks the company's second self-affirmed GRAS approval in 2023, reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering safe and innovative ingredients to the nutraceutical industry.

Somnatural® Phytomelatonin is a groundbreaking plant-based melatonin derived from a select blend of botanical sources. Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced in the human body that plays a vital role in regulating sleep-wake cycles and promoting restful sleep. Somnatural® Phytomelatonin offers a natural and gentle sleep support solution without the use of synthetic melatonin, ensuring an exceptional product for consumers seeking a restorative night's sleep.

"We are thrilled to announce the GRAS affirmation of Somnatural® Phytomelatonin," said Gene Bruno, Chief Scientific Officer at Nutraland USA, Inc. "At Nutraland, safety and product efficacy have always been at the forefront of our mission. Receiving the GRAS status for Somnatural® Phytomelatonin is a testament to our relentless efforts in ensuring that the ingredients offered by us are proven safe, effective, and of the highest quality."

Obtaining GRAS affirmation is a rigorous and comprehensive process that involves an independent panel of scientific experts conducting an extensive review of safety data. Nutraland's commitment to the highest safety standards has enabled the successful recognition of Somnatural® Phytomelatonin as a safe ingredient for use in foods and supplements.

The GRAS affirmation of Somnatural® Phytomelatonin adds to Nutraland USA, Inc.'s growing portfolio of trusted and sustainable ingredients. As an innovator in the nutraceutical industry, the company remains dedicated to delivering products that support the health and well-being of consumers, while also respecting the environment.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. For more information about Somnatural® Phytomelatonin and Nutraland USA, Inc.'s commitment to safety and sustainability, please visit www.nutralandusa.com.

