Nutraland USA, Inc. Forms Scientific Advisory Board with Esteemed Panel of Experts

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, plant-based and science-backed nutraceuticals, proudly announces the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to advancing the field of nutraceuticals through rigorous scientific expertise and unparalleled industry knowledge.

Gene Bruno, Chief Science Officer at Nutraland USA, emphasized the importance of assembling a board with profound understanding and experience in nutraceuticals. He stated, "So many times, I've seen scientific advisory boards that consist of well-credentialed professionals with no background in, or understanding of, nutraceuticals. Therefore, when choosing the members of Nutraland USA's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) we wanted to make sure that each and every one of them not only had great credentials, but also had a deep knowledge of nutraceuticals which included extensive experience in using them professionally."

The newly formed SAB, which met for the first time in early March, boasts a distinguished lineup of experts who bring a wealth of diversity in their expertise:

Jacob Rosenstein, MD - Neurosurgeon & Anti-Aging Medicine Specialist

Art Presser, PharmD - Retired Integrative Medicine Pharmacist

Tim Ziegenfuss, PhD - Exercise Physiologist & Nutraceutical Researcher

, PhD - Exercise Physiologist & Nutraceutical Researcher Lauren Bramely, MD - Medical Doctor & Anti-Aging Medicine Specialist

Jacqueline Jacques, ND – Naturopathic Physician & Wellness Industry Expert

President of Nutraland, Sanying Xu, expressed his excitement about the exceptional credentials and deep understanding of nutraceuticals that each member of the SAB possesses. He added, "The role of the SAB is crucial for ensuring the quality, integrity and innovation of our research and development projects. They will help to align our vision and strategy with the latest scientific trends and opportunities as we continue to move Nutraland USA forward as a premier supplier of innovative, science-based, and sustainable nutritional ingredients."

The establishment of the Scientific Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in Nutraland's journey toward excellence in nutraceutical research, development, and distribution. With this esteemed panel guiding its scientific endeavors, Nutraland USA reaffirms its commitment to delivering premium-quality, science-backed products to its customers.

