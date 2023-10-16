Nutraland USA, Inc. Launches Somato™: The First Whole-Food Derived Melatonin from Tomatoes

News provided by

Nutraland USA, Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the launch of Somato™, a groundbreaking whole-food derived melatonin sourced exclusively from tomatoes. This innovative ingredient is poised to revolutionize the natural products industry, offering an eco-friendly, natural alternative to synthetic melatonin for use in functional foods and dietary supplements.

Continue Reading
Somato™: The First Whole-Food Derived Melatonin from Tomatoes
Somato™: The First Whole-Food Derived Melatonin from Tomatoes

Melatonin is one of the most widely recognized and commonly used sleep aid ingredients in dietary supplements. The global market size for melatonin was $1.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2032 (CAGR of 14.5%). However, most supplements today contain synthetic melatonin. With the introduction of Somato™, Nutraland is paving the way for a more natural solution, derived from a common, consumer-friendly, sustainably sourced whole food: tomatoes.

Gene Bruno, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Nutraland USA, expressed his enthusiasm for this pioneering product, stating, "Although the popularity of whole-food-derived nutrients has been growing exponentially, heretofore the natural products industry has relied primarily on synthetically produced melatonin for use in dietary supplements. Now, with the introduction of Somato™ into the marketplace, Nutraland USA is able to offer the natural products industry a truly natural and sustainable, whole-food-derived melatonin from tomatoes. We are very proud of this accomplishment and pleased to be introducing this novel nutraceutical at the SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas on October 25th and 26th."

Somato™ is made from whole, dried tomatoes, a natural source of melatonin and other beneficial compounds such as lycopene, a potent antioxidant. It is suitable for vegans and vegetarians and does not have any allergen or GMO concerns. Somato™ is also sustainably and ethically sourced, Kosher and Halal certified, and complies with all applicable regulations.

Somato™ is Nutraland USA's second all-natural melatonin offering, joining the company's SA-GRAS affirmed Somnatural®, a high-potency phytomelatonin derived from an herbal source.

Nutraland is officially launching Somato™ at the SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas on October 25th and 26th. Visit Nutraland at booth #6951 to learn more about Somato™ and explore the exciting possibilities it offers to the dietary supplement and functional foods market.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.: 

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. To learn more about Nutraland USA's nutritional ingredients, visit www.nutralandusa.com.  

For more information, please contact: 

Nutraland USA - [email protected] 

SOURCE Nutraland USA, Inc.

Also from this source

Nutraland Achieves GRAS Affirmation for Somnatural® Phytomelatonin

Nutraland Achieves GRAS Affirmation for Somnatural® Phytomelatonin

Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable and plant-based natural ingredients, proudly announces today the GRAS (Generally Recognized As ...
Nutraland Appoints Gene Bruno as Chief Scientific Officer

Nutraland Appoints Gene Bruno as Chief Scientific Officer

Nutraland USA, a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gene Bruno as its new Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.