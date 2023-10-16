Nutraland USA, Inc. Launches Somato™: The First Whole-Food Derived Melatonin from Tomatoes

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the launch of Somato™, a groundbreaking whole-food derived melatonin sourced exclusively from tomatoes. This innovative ingredient is poised to revolutionize the natural products industry, offering an eco-friendly, natural alternative to synthetic melatonin for use in functional foods and dietary supplements.

Somato™: The First Whole-Food Derived Melatonin from Tomatoes

Melatonin is one of the most widely recognized and commonly used sleep aid ingredients in dietary supplements. The global market size for melatonin was $1.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2032 (CAGR of 14.5%). However, most supplements today contain synthetic melatonin. With the introduction of Somato™, Nutraland is paving the way for a more natural solution, derived from a common, consumer-friendly, sustainably sourced whole food: tomatoes.

Gene Bruno, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Nutraland USA, expressed his enthusiasm for this pioneering product, stating, "Although the popularity of whole-food-derived nutrients has been growing exponentially, heretofore the natural products industry has relied primarily on synthetically produced melatonin for use in dietary supplements. Now, with the introduction of Somato™ into the marketplace, Nutraland USA is able to offer the natural products industry a truly natural and sustainable, whole-food-derived melatonin from tomatoes. We are very proud of this accomplishment and pleased to be introducing this novel nutraceutical at the SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas on October 25th and 26th."

Somato™ is made from whole, dried tomatoes, a natural source of melatonin and other beneficial compounds such as lycopene, a potent antioxidant. It is suitable for vegans and vegetarians and does not have any allergen or GMO concerns. Somato™ is also sustainably and ethically sourced, Kosher and Halal certified, and complies with all applicable regulations.

Somato™ is Nutraland USA's second all-natural melatonin offering, joining the company's SA-GRAS affirmed Somnatural®, a high-potency phytomelatonin derived from an herbal source.

Nutraland is officially launching Somato™ at the SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas on October 25th and 26th. Visit Nutraland at booth #6951 to learn more about Somato™ and explore the exciting possibilities it offers to the dietary supplement and functional foods market.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.:

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. To learn more about Nutraland USA's nutritional ingredients, visit www.nutralandusa.com .

