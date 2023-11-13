Nutraland USA, Inc.'s Manufacturing Facility Achieves BRCGS Food Safety Certification with Grade A Rating

News provided by

Nutraland USA, Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 06:10 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that its manufacturing facility has achieved BRCGS certification with a grade A rating.

BRCGS is a market-leading global brand that helps build confidence in the supply chain. Their Global Standards for Food Safety, Packaging Materials, Storage and Distribution, Consumer Products, Agents and Brokers, Retail, Gluten Free, Plant-Based and Ethical Trading set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice, and help provide assurance to customers that the products are safe, legal and of high quality (www.BRCGS.com, 2023; https://www.brcgs.com/about-brcgs/why-brcgs/).

Achieving BRC certification with a grade A rating on the initial audit is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates Nutraland USA, Inc.'s dedication to providing safe and high-quality products to its customers. The certification process, which is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), involved a rigorous audit of the company's manufacturing facility, including its food safety management systems, production processes, and quality control procedures.

"We are very proud of our manufacturing facility to have achieved BRC certification with a grade A," said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA, Inc. "This certification demonstrates our principled approach to food safety and quality. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products possible, and this certification is further confirmation of that commitment."

Nutraland USA, Inc.'s manufacturing facility, located in southern China, is a state-of-the-art facility that produces a wide range of natural, sustainable, clean-label ingredients, including Vegadelight® Vegan Vitamin D3, SomNatural® and Somato™ phytomelatonin, Miricell™ Rice Germ Polyamines, and  K2Go® complete line of vitamin K products, among others. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and employs a team of highly qualified professionals who are committed to producing safe and high-quality products.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.: 

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. To learn more about Nutraland USA's nutritional ingredients, visit www.nutralandusa.com.  

For more information, please contact: 

Nutraland USA, Inc. – [email protected]

SOURCE Nutraland USA, Inc.

Also from this source

Nutraland USA, Inc. Launches Somato™: The First Whole-Food Derived Melatonin from Tomatoes

Nutraland USA, Inc. Launches Somato™: The First Whole-Food Derived Melatonin from Tomatoes

Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the launch of Somato™, a groundbreaking whole-food...
Nutraland Achieves GRAS Affirmation for Somnatural® Phytomelatonin

Nutraland Achieves GRAS Affirmation for Somnatural® Phytomelatonin

Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable and plant-based natural ingredients, proudly announces today the GRAS (Generally Recognized As ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.