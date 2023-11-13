Nutraland USA, Inc.'s Manufacturing Facility Achieves BRCGS Food Safety Certification with Grade A Rating

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that its manufacturing facility has achieved BRCGS certification with a grade A rating.

BRCGS is a market-leading global brand that helps build confidence in the supply chain. Their Global Standards for Food Safety, Packaging Materials, Storage and Distribution, Consumer Products, Agents and Brokers, Retail, Gluten Free, Plant-Based and Ethical Trading set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice, and help provide assurance to customers that the products are safe, legal and of high quality (www.BRCGS.com, 2023; https://www.brcgs.com/about-brcgs/why-brcgs/).

Achieving BRC certification with a grade A rating on the initial audit is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates Nutraland USA, Inc.'s dedication to providing safe and high-quality products to its customers. The certification process, which is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), involved a rigorous audit of the company's manufacturing facility, including its food safety management systems, production processes, and quality control procedures.

"We are very proud of our manufacturing facility to have achieved BRC certification with a grade A," said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA, Inc. "This certification demonstrates our principled approach to food safety and quality. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products possible, and this certification is further confirmation of that commitment."

Nutraland USA, Inc.'s manufacturing facility, located in southern China, is a state-of-the-art facility that produces a wide range of natural, sustainable, clean-label ingredients, including Vegadelight® Vegan Vitamin D3, SomNatural® and Somato™ phytomelatonin, Miricell™ Rice Germ Polyamines, and K2Go® complete line of vitamin K products, among others. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and employs a team of highly qualified professionals who are committed to producing safe and high-quality products.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.:

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, sustainable solutions and dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. To learn more about Nutraland USA's nutritional ingredients, visit www.nutralandusa.com .

For more information, please contact:

Nutraland USA, Inc. – [email protected]

SOURCE Nutraland USA, Inc.