Nutraland USA Launches Actiz!ng™ Award-Winning Premium Black Ginger Extract at SupplySide West

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, a leading innovator in the nutraceutical industry, is thrilled to announce the official US launch of its Actiz!ng™ premium black ginger extract at the SupplySide West (SSW) tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV at the end of this month.
Actiz!ng™ stands out from the competition with its exceptionally high standardized concentration of 5,7-dimethoxyflavone and total polymethoxyflavones. Utilizing sustainably-sourced Kaempferia parviflora (aka black ginger) from the pristine mountains of northern Thailand, this potent ingredient offers a superior solution for those seeking natural and effective support for weight management, physical fitness and sexual health.
Actiz!ng™ has been honored with the coveted NIE New Ingredient Award 2024 in the weight management category. This recognition underscores the product's innovative nature and its potential to make a significant impact in the nutraceutical market.
To provide SSW attendees with valuable information about Actiz!ng™ premium black ginger extract and other cutting-edge nutraceuticals, Nutraland USA is hosting a Breakfast Brief session on October 30th, just before the show floor opens. Gene Bruno, Chief Science Officer at Nutraland USA, will be presenting insightful information on the benefits of Actiz!ng™ and other innovative ingredients. Per Bruno, "The science behind black ginger is fascinating - I'm very excited to be showcasing this ingredient alongside our other plant-based and science-backed products."
We invite you to join us at Booth 6017 at SupplySide West to learn more about Actiz!ng™ and explore our full range of high-quality nutraceutical products. Our team of experts will be available to answer your questions and provide personalized guidance. And be sure to visit early to get samples of Actiz!ng™ and Somato™, Nutraland's groundbreaking phytomelatonin from tomatoes, before they're gone!
About Nutraland USA:
Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.
