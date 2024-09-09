Nutraland USA's Groundbreaking Somato™ Phytomelatonin Achieves GRAS Status, Paving the Way for Natural Melatonin Revolution

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA is proud to announce that it's game-changing plant-based melatonin ingredient, Somato™, derived from tomatoes, has achieved self-affirmed Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status. This significant milestone highlights Somato's safety and paves the way for greater acceptance and utilization of this innovative ingredient in the U.S. market.

Somato achieves GRAS status!

Somato is the world's first whole food-derived phytomelatonin from tomatoes, setting a new standard in natural sleep health solutions. Extracted using Nutraland's proprietary, gentle extraction process, Somato offers a sustainable, plant-based source of melatonin without the use of synthetic solvents or conversion processes. This makes it a highly appealing option for consumers seeking natural sleep support.

Somato has already gained traction in several international markets, particularly in regions where synthetic melatonin is regulated as a drug and only available by prescription. Nutraland is currently collaborating with multiple international partners to launch products containing Somato across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Achieving self-affirmed GRAS status is a critical step for Nutraland USA as it strengthens the market position of Somato in the U.S. The GRAS designation confirms that Somato is safe for use in food and dietary supplements, encouraging more brands to adopt this innovative ingredient in their product lines. With a growing number of consumers seeking natural alternatives, Somato provides an ideal solution for brands looking to differentiate themselves by offering a plant-based melatonin that is both effective and sustainable.

"We are thrilled to achieve this milestone for Somato and see it as a major step forward in making natural sleep solutions accessible to a broader audience," said Gene Bruno, Chief Science Officer of Nutraland USA. "This accomplishment validates our dedication to developing safe and effective ingredients that are derived from sustainable sources. With self-affirmed GRAS status, Somato is now positioned to lead the next wave of natural melatonin products, not only in the U.S. but globally."

For more information on Somato™ and Nutraland USA's full line of innovative natural ingredients, visit www.nutralandusa.com.

About Nutraland USA:

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

Contact:

Nutraland USA - [email protected]

SOURCE Nutraland USA, Inc.