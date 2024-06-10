NUTRATIVA™ GLOBAL, NORTHERN LIGHTS FOOD PROCESSING AND PALMER HOLLAND HEALTH & NUTRITION JOIN FORCES TO PROMOTE SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS FROM CRANBERRIES

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrativa™ Global and Palmer Holland, Inc. partner in distribution of healthy and wholesome cranberry ingredients to be sold throughout the United States. The partnership covers the Human Health, Wellness, and Nutrition product segments on an exclusive basis, along with the Pet Nutrition market segment on a non-exclusive basis.

The Nutrativa™ Global products include Cranberry Fiber, Cranberry Protein Powder, Cranberry Powder, Whole Cranberry Extract Powder, and Cranberry Seed Oil. All are 100% pure and clean-label friendly ingredients that are produced from the pomace, skins, and seeds of the cranberry, leaving no waste behind. All ingredients are upcycled at Nutrativa™ Global's parent company, Northern Lights Food Processing, LLC, an A-rated BRCGS globally certified manufacturing facility located in Nekoosa, WI. These healthy, wholesome, highly functional cranberry ingredients are well-positioned to help formulators and consumers alike target the natural health trends such as dietary fiber, protein enhancement, antioxidant and polyphenol contribution.

"Nutrativa's value proposition and focus on quality and sustainability aligns well with Palmer Holland's mission to source high-quality natural ingredients designed to meet the needs of tomorrow," said Bret Horace, Vice President – Consumer & Life Sciences. "With this partnership, we are addressing the needs of our customers by offering a best-in-class solution to assist in the creation of healthier, better-tasting products."

Tim Heeg, Founder of Nutrativa™ Global and Northern Lights Food Processing, along with brother and President, Todd Heeg, a CPG veteran, are both excited about the new partnership with Palmer Holland, saying "that the strength and value-added positioning of the Nutrativa™ Global Cranberry products, combined with the distribution reach and presence that Palmer Holland has within the Health, Wellness, and Nutrition space will benefit both parties as we grow and expand." Nutrativa™ Global's 100% pure, value-added cranberry products portfolio is free from excipients, synthetics, chemicals, solvents and carriers. From an innovation standpoint, more value-added ingredients from fruits & vegetables are forthcoming shortly.

About Nutrativa™ Global & Parent Company Northern Lights Food Processing, LLC

Established in 1999 Nutrativa™ Global and Parent Company Northern Lights Food Processing (NLFP) manufacturers and distributes upcycled Cranberry ingredients (and more) from frozen or dry raw materials that may require Tempering & Thawing, Sort & Separation (seeds, skins, flakes), Drying, Oil & Meal Extraction, Oil Filtration, Milling & Air Classification, Blending, Formulary, 3rd Party Lab Testing, Validation with CoA, Packaging, and Shipment World-Wide. All upcycled finished ingredients that Northern Lights Food Processing produces are excipient, synthetic, chemical, solvent, carrier-FREE and 100% pure. NLFP is an A Rated BRCGS Globally Certified Manufacturing facility for Food Quality & Food Safety. For more information about Nutrativa™ Global and Northern Lights Food Processing, LLC, please visit our website at www.nutrativaglobal.com.

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925 as Palmer-Schuster Company, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with 50+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States and Canada. We are a private, employee-owned company which allows us greater flexibility in the marketplace and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility enables us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in the areas of Agriculture, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), Health & Nutrition, Lubricants, and Plastics. For more information about Palmer Holland, please visit our website at www.palmerholland.com.

