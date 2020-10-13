Nutrena® Launches Industry's Exclusive Equine Performance Recovery Feed Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For competition horse owners who want the best for their equine athletes, finding the right feed with guaranteed levels of amino acids and gastric support is often a challenge. Add performance recovery requirements to the list, and the feed search becomes even more difficult.

Horse owners now have access to a feed that provides performance horses with the essential nutrition they need to recover.

Nutrena® ProForce® feeds now include Rebound Technology™, a proprietary blend of research-backed, FDA-approved branch chain amino acids (BCAAs) and chromium that decreases muscle fatigue, improves muscle recovery and restores energy after strenuous exercise. Exclusive to ProForce, Rebound Technology helps horses recover from competition or hard work faster, enabling a return to high performance work and competition. The updated product line features unique feeds to meet a horse's needs, including:

ProForce Fuel – a high fat, controlled starch feed for equine athletes and hard keepers;

– a high fat, controlled starch feed for equine athletes and hard keepers; ProForce Senior – a high fat, controlled starch, beet pulp-based feed for the active older horse;

– a high fat, controlled starch, beet pulp-based feed for the active older horse; and new ProForce Fuel XF – a high fat, controlled starch, beet pulp- and oat-based feed that includes extra fiber (Fuel XF is available only in select markets in the U.S.).

"Horses are athletes just like humans, so we approached the development of this feed in a way that is comparable to human athletic recovery," says Russell Mueller Equine Category Lead for Cargill. "Competition is hard work, and can take a toll on a horse when done many days in a row. Recovery is essential to performing at a high level day after day. We developed a product that competitive riders and trainers can feel confident in to provide optimal recovery for consecutive performance days."

The ProForce product line also features Nutrena's exclusive Topline Balance® for topline support, Nutri-Bloom Advantage® for better fiber digestion and marine-sourced calcite to support gastric health, a major source of concern for many performance horse owners. These technologies, combined with pre and probiotics, added antioxidants and organic trace minerals provide equine athletes the premium nutrition they need to bring their best to the show ring.

ProForce is offered in 50lb. bags across the United States and is available at over 4,000 Nutrena retailers.

To learn more about this unique product offering and Rebound Technology, visit NutrenaWorld.com/ProForce.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Cargill Animal Nutrition

Cargill's Animal Nutrition business has more than 20,000 employees at more than 275 facilities in 40 countries. Fueled by our innovation and research, we offer a range of products and services to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers around the world, helping put food on the plates of nearly one billion people around the world every day. Cargill's Animal Nutrition business offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, supply chain and risk management solutions, software tools and animal nutrition expertise that is unmatched in the industry. For more information about Cargill Animal Nutrition, visit: http://www.cargill.com/feed.

