Nutri-Grain® and Kroger Join No Kid Hungry to Help End Summer Hunger for Ohio Kids and Families

$50,000 donation to No Kid Hungry will help kids access meals over the summer.

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All kids deserve a great summer, but for millions of children who rely on school meals, summer can be the hungriest time of year. That's why Nutri-Grain® is teaming up with Kroger to donate $50,000 to No Kid Hungry to make summer a time for all kids in Ohio to grow, learn and thrive. No Kid Hungry works with organizations, schools and community groups across the state including the Children's Hunger Alliance and Ohio School-Based Health Alliance.

Left to right: Jenifer Moore, The Kroger Co.; Jacob Labrecque, Kellanova; Parker Cohen, Share Our Strength and its No Kid Hungry Campaign.

When the last bell rings at the end of the school year, millions of children are cut off from the healthy meals they get each day at school. The need is especially acute in rural communities, where children may be far away from free summer meals served at schools, libraries and community centers. Data shows that traditional summer meal programs generally never reach more than 1 in 7 kids who rely on free/reduced meals during the school year.

"Today, 1 in 5 kids face hunger. It doesn't have to be this way, and we are proud to be a part of the solution so kids can have the joyful summer they deserve," said Sarah Reinecke, Vice President, Portable Wholesome Snacks, Kellanova. "Working with organizations like Kroger to support partners like No Kid Hungry not only eases the burden for families facing hunger, but also creates better days for the communities in Ohio we both serve."

This year, kids are facing a brighter summer. Thanks in part to the work of No Kid Hungry, kids and families in rural communities will be able to access meals through delivery or pick-up services, instead of requiring children to travel to the sites where the meals are served. Additionally, Summer EBT, a grocery benefit, will be available for eligible families with school-age children. Together, these new programs could help more than 30 million children in the United States.

"We are grateful for Nutri-Grain and No Kid Hungry in their work to ensure that all kids, regardless of where they live, get three meals a day, every day," said Mark Bruce, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger's Columbus Division. "Kroger is steadfast in our efforts to end hunger in the communities in which we serve, and we recognize we cannot do it alone."

This initiative not only addresses the critical issue of childhood hunger but also underscores the Nutri-Grain® commitment to nourishing communities. Nutri-Grain® ensures families are well-prepared for whatever their summer may bring by providing eight grams of 100 percent whole grain oats and other grains, and eight essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium and vitamin D.

The partnership between Nutri-Grain®, Kroger and No Kid Hungry is one of the ways Kellanova and its iconic brands are bringing the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise to life. Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, creating #BetterDays for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

Since beginning its partnership in 2013, Kellanova has helped No Kid Hungry reach more than 1.8 million kids facing hunger in this country. Learn more about how you can help at NoKidHungry.org .

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

