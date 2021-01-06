NutriAg Makes 3 New Appointments to Support Its Growth

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriAg, an industry leader in micronutrient technology, is pleased to announce the promotion of three of its long-term employees to the newly created regional Director of Sales positions. Their cumulative wealth of experience in the Agricultural market and depth of knowledge of our unique, innovative products will help ensure that they create an immediate positive impact in their new roles.

"NutriAg has enjoyed continued strong growth over the last few years, and these changes will allow us to better serve our customers and ensure that we maintain our focus on innovation and product performance to meet the needs of the growers," said Antony Hand, NutriAg's Chief Commercial Officer.

Ben Dalgleish has been with NutriAg for nine years and is based in Ontario and will be responsible for sales in Eastern Canada, and the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast of the U.S.

Matt Lucas, based in the San Joaquin Valley, CA, has just over 10 years with NutriAg and takes on an expanded role managing the sales for the Western and Southwestern U.S.

Finally, Andy Schenk, who lives in Boise, ID, and has worked with NutriAg for over five years, will be responsible for Western Canada, the Northwestern U.S., as well as Central America.

For more information

Terry Kukle

[email protected]

Related Images

innovators-in-the-field.jpg

Innovators in the field

SOURCE NutriAg