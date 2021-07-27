NutriAg Supports Its Growth With the Appointment of Chris Lufkin as Director of Sales for Midwest, Northwest US and Western Canada

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriAg Ltd, a leading innovator and supplier of plant nutrient and agricultural technology solutions, is pleased to welcome Chris Lufkin as Director of Sales for Midwest, Northwest US and Western Canada.

Chris is a seasoned veteran in the agricultural industry and brings a broad range of sales leadership experience to NutriAg. Chris's many years of experience includes sales team development and management, market acceleration with specialty fertilizers and agronomic sales. Chris holds a B.S. and M.S. degrees from Michigan State University.

"Chris has a proven track record in sales growth and building long-term business relationships," said Antony Hand, Chief Commercial Officer. "He strongly believes we are here to serve the customer and help deliver the best possible outcome for their crop."

