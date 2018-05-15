Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutriband Inc. (OTC: NTRB), a Nevada Corporation, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jeff Patrick PharmD as Chief Scientific Officer and to head of its Pharmaceutical Advisory Board.

Jeff Patrick Pharm.D. currently serves as Director of Drug Development Institute at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Patrick most recently serving as Chief Scientific Officer for New Haven Pharmaceuticals. Prior roles included global vice president of professional affairs at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and roles with ascending responsibilities at Dyax, Myogen/Gilead, Actelion and Sanofi-Synthelabo, Inc.

Dr. Patrick is a residency-trained clinical pharmacist with approximately 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience. He brings expertise in executive leadership, scientific and medical strategy, drug development and commercialization to the company.

Prior to pursuing a career in research and development, Patrick was an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy at the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy, where he earned his doctorate in pharmacy. He also completed the Wharton School of Business Pharmaceutical Executive Program.

Nutriband is a unique, result's driven, health and pharmaceutical Company based in Orlando Florida. Unlike traditional health and pharmaceutical companies, Nutriband found its start by spotting and targeting a gross and virtually unexplored niche in the supplement market through its method of ingredient delivery. All Nutriband products are based around the science of transdermal / Topical technologies. www.nutriband.com

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including our ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast our growth; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of our forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Gareth Sheridan

CEO

Nutriband Inc.

407 880-6810

195111@email4pr.com

www.nutriband.com

