Nutriband Inc. Featured on Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland® Airing on Fox Business and Bloomberg International

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutriband Inc. (OTCQB: NTRB), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a portfolio of prescription pharmaceuticals, OTC's and consumer products based around the science of transdermal/topical technologies, is pleased to announce the television broadcast of an exclusive interview of its CEO, Gareth Sheridan, and President, Sean Gallagher, on the weekly business television program - Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland®.

Nutriband

During the exclusive interview, Sheridan and Gallagher discuss the Company's development of innovative transdermal drug delivery systems which treat a growing number of patient health and wellness needs, including Nutriband's patent pending abuse deterrent Fentanyl transdermal patch "Defent."

"We're taking existing, already established medicines that would traditionally be taken via tablet or injection, and we're developing transdermal applications for these medicines," stated Sheridan.

Transdermal prescription sales are projected to reach $125 billion by 2021 (11.6% CAGR), while health-supplement and consumer health product sales could surpass $278 billion Worldwide by 2024 (8.8% CAGR). Through a series of acquisitions, Nutriband is ideally positioned to capitalize on these trends.

Watch the interview on Fox Business Network on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 5:00pm EDT, and Bloomberg International at 7:00pm GMT (October 27), 10:00am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

The interview is also available online at: https://youtu.be/J5oG8r7RzVI

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly business television program featuring real world insights from corporate executives from all over the globe which can be viewed on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored programming lineup, as well as internationally to over 50 countries on Bloomberg International. Visit www.tvwwb.com for detailed airing schedules or check local listings.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is a unique, result's driven, health and pharmaceutical Company based in Orlando Florida. Unlike traditional health product companies, Nutriband found its start by spotting and targeting a gross and virtually unexplored niche in the supplement market through its method of ingredient delivery. All Nutriband products are based around the science of transdermal / Topical technologies.

www.nutriband.com – Corporate

www.4Ptherapeutics.com – Clinical and R&D

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including our ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast our growth; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of our forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Gareth Sheridan

CEO

Nutriband Inc.

407 880-6810

203517@email4pr.com

www.nutriband.com

Victor Roberts

RedChip Companies

407-644-4256

victor@redchip.com

SOURCE Nutriband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nutriband.com

