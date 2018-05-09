Nutriband Inc. Retains RedChip Companies to Lead Investor Relations Program

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutriband Inc. (OTC: NTRB), a pharmaceutical and health company with a focus on innovative transdermal solutions for prescription medications and consumer products, is pleased to announce that it has retained RedChip Companies to lead its investor relations efforts.

"As we move into our next phase of operations, it was important we partner with capital market experts with a proven track record of results," stated Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband. "RedChip was the obvious choice. Their robust media platform will extend the reach of our story to a wider audience of investors, ultimately helping us achieve a fair valuation. We look forward to working closely with their team in the coming months."

Nutriband's transdermal, or "through the skin," solutions cover a growing number of pharmaceutical applications offering several benefits, including consistent sustained delivery, enhanced convenience, increased tolerability, and the potential for fewer side effects. Transdermal prescription sales are growing at a rate of 11.6% year over year and is estimated to reach $125.8 billion by 2021. The Company's transdermal consumer product lines will provide innovative delivery alternatives for a variety of popular health supplements, a market estimated to reach $278 billion by 2024.

"We're pleased to be representing Nutriband," stated Dave Gentry, President & CEO of RedChip Companies. "Transdermal solutions represent a market opportunity in the hundreds of billions of dollars and Nutriband already has three Consumer products on the market. We look forward to introducing them to our institutional and retail investor networks."

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is a unique, results-driven health and pharmaceutical company based in Orlando, Florida. Unlike traditional health product companies, Nutriband found its start by spotting and targeting a gross and virtually unexplored niche in the supplement market through its method of ingredient delivery. All Nutriband products are based around the science of transdermal / Topical technologies.

www.nutriband.com – Corporate

www.shopnutriband.com – Find a list of our products available for purchase

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including our ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast our growth; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of our forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutriband-inc-retains-redchip-companies-to-lead-investor-relations-program-300645728.html

SOURCE Nutriband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nutriband.com

