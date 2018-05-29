Nutriband's CEO Interviewed on The RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutriband Inc. (OTCQB: NTRB), today announced that Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband's CEO, was interviewed on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Wednesday, May 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET on American Business TV on The Family Channel, available in 100 million homes across the U.S.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/YDDzI_vcgQ4

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies. The show is hosted by Dave Gentry, a leading authority on small-cap stocks and the author of Small Stocks, Big Money, published by Wiley Finance. Gentry has made multiple guest appearances on both CNBC and Fox Business News.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is a unique, result's driven, health and pharmaceutical Company headquartered in Orlando Florida. Unlike traditional health and pharmaceutical companies, Nutriband found its start by spotting and targeting a gross and virtually unexplored niche in the consumer product market through its method of ingredient delivery. All Nutriband products are based around the science of transdermal / Topical technologies. www.nutriband.com

