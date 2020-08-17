NutriBullet® Makes Juicing Easier with Launch of NutriBullet Juicer Pro™

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Brands Distribution, the leading innovator of the NutriBullet® and Magic Bullet® nutrient extractor franchises, unveiled its newest innovation in user-friendly nutrition today: the NutriBullet Juicer Pro™. The juicer is the newest addition to NutriBullet's extensive ecosystem of products focused on integrating better nutrition into everyday life and the company's first introduction into the juicing category.

With a sleek, feature-rich, premium build, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro™ contains a powerful 1000-Watt motor, multispeed control panel with low, high, and turbo speeds, and a LED light ring. Additionally, this premium model includes a dual size pusher that allows you to choose between a three-inch chute for whole fruits, or a narrow chute for smaller produce such as celery, berries, or leafy greens.

The cleaning process is also much easier with the Juicer Pro as its components are dishwasher-safe, including its extra-large two-liter pulp container with integrated juice bowl. Accompanying the Juicer Pro are premium juice-storage solutions, including a two-ounce and four-ounce freezer trays and two glass to-go bottles.

Precision speeds yield maximum juice in minimal time for NutriBullet Juicer Pro™ users. Its thoughtful design aims to make juicing simple enough for everyday use, and everyday nutrition. The no drip spout cover allows users to avoid leftover drips and drops on counter tops after removing the juice pitcher from under the spout.

The NutriBullet Juicer Pro™ includes a recipe guide focused on lower calorie, immune-boosting, skin-healthy, and kid-friendly juice options. The guide also features sustainability-minded recipes using the leftover pulp to create delicious, healthy treats!

"We designed the NutriBullet Juicer Pro™ with the philosophy that living a healthy lifestyle should be simple, easy, and accessible for anyone at any time," said Rich Krause, CEO of Capital Brands Distribution. "Juicing is an important part of people's routines and our new NutriBullet Juicer Pro™ was innovatively designed to allow for an improved juicing experience for everyone – for people just discovering the benefits of juicing to those who have already integrated juicing into their lifestyles."

Priced at $149.99*, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro™ will be available online at NutriBullet.com starting August 17 and will roll out to Amazon and select retailers nationwide in late August. For consumers new to juicing, the entry-level NutriBullet Juicer™ is also available and starts at $99.99*.

About Capital Brands Distribution, LLC.

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that we all deserve the best nutrition. Since 2003, Capital Brands Distribution, LLC., has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. We are most known for being the leading innovators of the NutriBullet® and Magic Bullet® nutrient extractor franchises with over 60 million happy customers worldwide. Available at major North American retailers, including Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wal-Mart, Costco, Canadian Tire, Target and Kohl's, and sold in numerous countries including Australia, New Zealand, Western/Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

