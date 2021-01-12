NutriBullet® Puts Nutrition on the Move with Launch of NutriBullet® GO Cordless Blender and Ready-To-Blend Smoothies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Brands Distribution, the leading innovator behind the NutriBullet and Magic Bullet nutrient extractor franchises, continues to expand its family of products with the launch of the NutriBullet® GO, the cordless blender designed for convenience and nutrition made easy.

Made for the fast-moving health enthusiast, the NutriBullet® GO's light weight, compact size and portability makes it a convenient companion. Whether you're heading out to exercise, looking for a quick pick-me-up between meetings, or out on the road, with the NutriBullet® GO cordless blender, never miss out on a perfectly blended smoothie or protein shake.

"We are thrilled to announce the NutriBullet® GO and introduce this to our consumers that have been looking for a blender that supports their nonstop schedules" said Rich Krause, CEO of Capital Brands. "The NutriBullet® GO is a big step for us as we look to provide innovative appliances that make life easier in the consistently evolving health and nutrition industry."

Designed with you in mind, the NutriBullet® GO is available in four distinct colors, including black, red, white, and silver. It boasts a 70-watt motor base and reaches a full charge in three hours, delivering up to 20 blending cycles. Durable, compact, and lightweight, it's easy to transport. Its 13oz blending cups are the ideal size for personal smoothies, protein shakes, and come with a To Go Lid. The NutriBullet® GO Cordless Blender will be available at $29.99.

The only thing that can make blending on-the-go even easier is having the ingredients of your favorite smoothie conveniently packaged and ready to serve up in an instant. Enter: NutriBullet Everyday Superfoods™ Ready-To-Blend Superfood Smoothies. These shelf-stable, ready-to-blend, single-serve packets can easily be added to any beverage of choice to maximize nutrient intake or enjoyed separately. NutriBullet's Ready-To-Blend smoothies and the NutriBullet® GO are ready to go wherever you and your healthy lifestyle need to be.

Stacked with 3 to 5 servings of real fruits and vegetables and 15 grams of plant-based protein in each serving, these blends keep the day light with only 160 calories. They are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and contain no artificial flavors, added sugar, or preservatives. NutriBullet's Ready-To-Blend smoothies come five pouches-to-a-box and in five unique flavors, including Strawberry Banana, Blueberry Almond, Banana Mocha, Mango Pineapple, and Seven Berries. NutriBullet's Ready-To-Blend Superfood Smoothies will be available at $24.99 for a display box of 5 pouches.

The NutriBullet® GO Cordless Blender and NutriBullet Everyday Superfoods™ Ready-To-Blend Superfood Smoothies will be available on NutriBullet.com and Amazon with several other retailer stores and websites to follow. For more information, or to purchase the NutriBullet® GO or NutriBullet Everyday Superfoods™ Ready-To-Blend Superfood Smoothies, visit https://www.nutribullet.com/.

About NutriBullet, LLC.

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that we all deserve the best nutrition. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. We are most known for being the leading innovators of the NutriBullet and Magic Bullet blender franchises with over 70 million happy customers worldwide. Available at major North American retailers, including Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wal-Mart, Costco, Canadian Tire, Target and Kohl's, and sold in numerous countries including Australia and New Zealand, and throughout Western/Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

