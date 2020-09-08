NutriBullet® Simplifies Meal Prep with Launch of Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Brands, the leading innovator behind the NutriBullet and Magic Bullet franchises, has launched the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™, an all-in-one mini food processor and blender. Reflective of Capital Brands' goal of making nutrition simple yet impactful, the new release charts a new path for the Magic Bullet® brand, extending it into the food preparation space.

With a compact design ideal for small spaces, the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™ is not just countertop-friendly and easy to store, it eliminates the need for multiple appliances, with its ability to chop, mix, mince, slice, shred and blend. With a simple turn of the dial, consumers can develop an endless number of creative recipes – from snacks and salads, to appetizers, entrees, desserts, and more.

"The popularity of home cooking is on the rise, and it's partly due to the impact Gen Z is having on food trends and eating habits. Not only do 78 percent cook at home, they also want healthier, more convenient options," said Rich Krause, CEO of Capital Brands Distribution. "The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™ meets the convenience sought after by this generation, while delivering the quality and value expected by all shoppers. From seasoned chefs to kitchen rookies, it's a great kitchen tool for anyone."

The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™ includes a 250-watt motor base and two attachments, which easily transforms the product from a mini food processor to a personal blender. It's dishwasher-safe components also make cleanup simple. The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™ includes a 3.5 cup work bowl, bowl lid with a feed chute and food pusher, a stacked chopping blade, a reversible slice & shred disc, cross blade, two single serving cups, and a to-go lid.

Starting at $69.99*, the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™ will be available online at GetMagicBullet.com and Amazon starting September 8 and will roll out to select retailers nationwide. For more information, or to order the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express™, visit www.getmagicbullet.com.

About NutriBullet, LLC.

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that we all deserve the best nutrition. Since 2003, Capital Brands, LLC. has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. We are most known for being the leading innovators of the NutriBullet and Magic Bullet blender franchises with over 70 million happy customers worldwide. Available at major North American retailers, including Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wal-Mart, Costco, Canadian Tire, Target and Kohl's, and sold in numerous countries including Australia, New Zealand, Western/Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

