Nutricare Recognized as "Best For The World" by B Corp for its Sustainability and Environmental Excellence

PATCH is the world's first 100% compostable wound care solution that is disrupting the market by using certified bamboo, natural ingredients, as well as being free of harsh chemicals, plastic, latex.

The eco-friendly switch for first aid, PATCH also offers a solution for the 25% of the population who are sensitive to traditional wound care offerings. They're made from organic bamboo fiber and imbued with natural ingredients like coconut oil, aloe vera, and activated charcoal to soothe and protect wounds..

Nutricare Founder and PATCH CEO, James Dutton said, "When we founded Nutricare, we set out to create a business with sustainability at its core. We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by B Corp for our focus on sustainability."

PATCH has been a Certified B Corporation (a for-profit company dedicated to using business as a force for good) since 2018. This year, 1,000 B Corps from 44 countries were named to the 2019 Best For The World lists. These companies were determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. For the full list, visit http://bcorporation.net/ .

The 'Best For The World' recognition is led by B Lab, the global non-profit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today, there are 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business.

PATCH can be found at patchstrips.com as well as Anthropologie, Grove Collaborative, Amazon , and select retailers nationwide, including CVS locations.

About PATCH:

PATCH is the first product to come out of the environmentally conscious Australian-based brand Nutricare. Their dedication to creating natural solutions to common health care items is empowering consumers to make healthier choices for their families and the world.

SOURCE Nutricare

