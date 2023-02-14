Nutricosmetics Global Market Report 2023: Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments Boosts Sector

Feb 14, 2023, 05:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutricosmetics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nutricosmetics Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nutricosmetics estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hair & Nail Care segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Nutricosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$653.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -
- BASF SE
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Frutels LLC
- Functionalab
- GliSODin Skin Nutrients
- Inneov
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- LycoRed Ltd.
- Nutrilo GmbH
- NV Perricone LLC (Perricone MD)
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Solgar Inc.
- Unipharm Inc.
- Vemedia
- Vitabiotics Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
261
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$4.1 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$5.1 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
2.8 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within
- Recent Market Activity
- Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
- Points of Disparity in Nutricosmetics Market across Japan, Europe and US
- Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell
- Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
- Societal Factors
- Aging Population
- Increase in Disposable Incomes
- Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept
- Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments
- Environmental Concerns
- Market Barriers
- Consumer Skepticism
- Merchandising Strategies
- High Prices
- Slow Results
- Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits
- Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers
- Regulatory Issues
- Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care
- Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products
- Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview
- Competitive Structure
- Nutricosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Changing Landscape of Skin Care - An Opportunity for Ingestible Cosmetics
- Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market
- Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
- Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers
- Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview
- Beauty Drinks Market - Addressing Needs of Elderly Population
- Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics
- Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects
- SkinAxT: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance
- Esthechoc - A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties
- CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks
- Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women
- Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity
- Declining Collagen Levels - A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
- Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
- Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
- Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins
- Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production
- Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products
- Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products
- Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection
- Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance
- Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market
- Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even Better
- Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health
- Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics
- Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
- Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case
- Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional Ingredient Products
- Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials
- Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand
- Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration
- Nutricosmetics - A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures
- Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area
- New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics Market
- Selective Retailing - The Way forward for Beauty Foods
- Stringent Regulatory Mechanism for Beauty Products in Europe
- Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries
- Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market
- Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics
- Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7avxmt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article