Nutridge Farms Releases Its New Chamoy Fiesta Almonds and Peanuts: the First and Only Chamoy Nuts in the Market Today

CHINO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutridge Farms releases it latest line of family products, Chamoy Fiesta Nuts. Chamoy flavor is popular within the Hispanic community and continues to gain popularity within the U.S. Market. Nutridge Farms, known for its Signature Collection of lightly sweet and spice-encrusted nuts and pretzels, have developed a strong following in the Southern California market. The year-old emerging company decided to jump on the chamoy bandwagon and created a new line of savory products starting with their Chamoy Fiesta Almonds and peanuts that can be described as the perfect blend of salty, sour with just the right amount of heat, in mild and hot flavors.

"Anything chamoy seems to be the craze lately. I scoured the Internet for chamoy flavored nuts of any kind, but none exists. I decided to fill the void by creating the Chamoy Fiesta almonds and peanuts, and corner the market with our unique flavor profile," said Tess Mercado, Founder and President of Nutridge Farms.

People are always searching for snack options that are both healthy and delicious; when you have products that check both of these boxes, you have a guaranteed winner. "Spicy, sour and addictive. It's easy to finish the whole container in one sitting!" said follower, Melissa Torres. Retailers who already carry the Nutridge Farms Signature Collection were all excited to learn of the new product line and wasted no time placing big orders in anticipation of high customer demand.

Product Availability

Nutridge Farms Signature Collection and Chamoy Fiesta Nuts are available on the company website www.nutridgefarms.com as well as select stores in the Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

Founded in 2003, Nutridge Farms was re-launched in June 2020, and within six months managed to get its products into twelve markets including Cal Poly Pomona Farm Market, Tom's Farms, Gerrards Market, Jensen's Finest Foods, Hadley's Fruit Orchards, and others throughout Southern California.

Nutridge Farms Signature Collection and Chamoy Fiesta Nuts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutridge Farms in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

www.Nutridgefarms.com

