Nutrien Announces Launch of Newly Branded Retail Business to Nutrien Ag Solutions™

"Our goal is to create a consistent global Agriculture Brand that represents value and productivity for our customers," said Chuck Magro, President and CEO of Nutrien. "As the leading provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, Nutrien Ag Solutions™ will continue to work side by side with our grower customers to maximize crop production and their returns."

The name change will apply to all offices and operating facilities in North and South America that hold the names: Crop Production Services, Agroservicios Pampeanos and Utilfertil. The official change to Nutrien Ag Solutions™ will begin on July 1, 2018.

"We're extremely proud of the retail organization we've built," said Mike Frank, President of Nutrien Retail. "To ensure we meet our grower customers' evolving needs, we will continue to partner with key suppliers and to invest in best-in class technology, platforms and tools. We will have more news on our enhanced digital platform and other investments in the coming months."

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. For further information visit us at www.nutrien.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor and Media Relations:

Richard Downey

Vice President, Investor & Corporate Relations

(403) 225-7357

Investors@nutrien.com

Investor Relations:

Jeff Holzman

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(306) 933-8545

Todd Coakwell

Director, Investor Relations

(403) 225-7437

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

SOURCE Nutrien Ltd.

Related Links

www.nutrien.com

