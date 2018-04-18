Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the dial-in number 1-877-269-7756. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and inputting the conference identification number 13675546. The recording will be available through August 8, 2018.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. With global footprint of over 1,500 company owned retail branches we operate the world's largest ag input retail network. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. This combination makes us the leading integrated supplier of ag inputs globally, ensuring we can meet our customers' needs and help them succeed. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

