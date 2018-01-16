Nutrien Announces Sale of its Equity Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd

News provided by

ICL

05:06 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On 16 January 2018, Nutrien Ltd. released the attached statement, regarding the sale of ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL) Shares by its subsidiary, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

For additional information:

https://www.nutrien.com/investors/news-releases/2018-nutrien-announces-sale-its-equity-position-israel-chemicals-ltd

About ICL
ICL is a global manufacturer of products based on specialty minerals that fulfill humanity's essential needs primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs approximately 13,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2016 totaled US$5.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.icl-group.com.


PRESS CONTACT                                                                                               
Maya Avishai                           
Head of Global External Communications  
+972-3-6844477                             
Maya.Avishai@icl-group.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT        
Limor Gruber
Head of Investor Relations
+972-3-6844471
Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com     

SOURCE ICL

Also from this source

Dec 10, 2017, 02:19 ET ICL Completes the Sale of its 50% Share of IDE Technologies for...

Dec 07, 2017, 02:06 ET ICL to Sell Two Low Synergy Businesses for Approximately $1...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Nutrien Announces Sale of its Equity Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd

News provided by

ICL

05:06 ET