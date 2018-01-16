Nutrien Announces Sale of its Equity Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
On 16 January 2018, Nutrien Ltd. released the attached statement, regarding the sale of ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL) Shares by its subsidiary, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.
About ICL
ICL is a global manufacturer of products based on specialty minerals that fulfill humanity's essential needs primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs approximately 13,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2016 totaled US$5.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.icl-group.com.
