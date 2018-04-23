Nutrien Launches Integrated Digital Platform, Providing Growers with Year-round Commercial and Agronomic Digital Management

As the world's premier provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, Nutrien Ag Solutions' digital platform will initially be available across North America and will serve as an integrated hub for helping customers more effectively manage their unique agronomic and business needs. The platform will be integrated with the Echelon precision ag capabilities, enabling customers to interact with agronomists and field service representatives seamlessly providing solutions that optimize growers' yields and financial results.

"Our new customer portal creates the only omni-channel network across North American agriculture. This launch will pave the way in the industry to allow growers to engage with us in multiple ways," said Mike Frank, President of Nutrien Retail. "This customer experience hub will be a one-stop solution and allow us to set a new level of experience for growers, empowering them to make the best business decisions possible."

Having invested a significant amount of resources over the past year, Nutrien will officially roll out the platform beginning in July 2018 and continue in phases into mid-2019. The digital hub's initial offerings will focus on making Nutrien even easier to do business with and, over time will include digital agronomy services to provide data-driven advice and e-commerce capabilities to seamlessly plan, order and receive an unparalleled offering of products and services. These key offerings will be incorporated into a centralized customer experience hub, so growers can also manage accounts, services, products and payments on both web and mobile.

"As a grower, I'm looking for a full suite of easy-to-use products and services that are personalized to my individual business needs," said Dan Corcoran. "I'm excited about this new platform that will let me save time, money and increase effectiveness in addition to providing real-time advice based on my farm's specific data."

The Nutrien Ag Solutions' digital platform has already undergone beta testing in North American markets, and growers have appreciated the ease of use. Additional components and features will be introduced to growers on an ongoing basis which will also include securing products and reorders, as well as advisor modules to help growers make better-informed decisions.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. With global footprint of over 1,500 company owned retail branches we operate the world's largest ag input retail network. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. This combination makes us the leading integrated supplier of ag inputs globally, ensuring we can meet our customers' needs and help them succeed. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

