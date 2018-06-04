Nutrien to present at Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

NYSE, TSX: NTR
SASKATOON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) today announced that Mr. Wayne Brownlee, Nutrien's CFO, will be presenting at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. EDT.
The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Investor and Media Relations:
Richard Downey
Vice President, Investor & Corporate Relations
(403) 225-7357
Investors@nutrien.com
Investor Relations:
Jeff Holzman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545
Todd Coakwell
Director, Investor Relations
(403) 225-7437
Contact us at: www.nutrien.com
