Nutrien's First-Quarter 2018 Impacted by Delayed Spring Season, Expect Strong Second-Quarter Results

Nutrien first-quarter earnings from continuing operations, adjusted for purchase price allocation ( $74 million or $0.08 per share) and merger-related costs ( $66 million or $0.08 per share) not included in guidance, were $0.16 per share 4 . First-quarter EBITDA adjusted for merger related costs was $553 million 4 .





or per share) and merger-related costs ( or per share) not included in guidance, were per share . First-quarter EBITDA adjusted for merger related costs was . Retail earnings in the first quarter were impacted by a late spring season in North America , with sales and earnings shifted to the second quarter.





, with sales and earnings shifted to the second quarter. Nutrien acquired 29 retail locations with estimated annual revenues of approximately $280 million through April 2018 ; announced the newly branded Retail business, Nutrien Ag Solutions ™ ; and launched an integrated digital platform enabling year-round commercial and agronomic digital management for growers.





through ; announced the newly branded Retail business, Nutrien Ag Solutions ; and launched an integrated digital platform enabling year-round commercial and agronomic digital management for growers. Potash segment earnings in the first quarter increased due to higher prices, lower production costs, merger synergies and strong offshore sales volumes, despite experiencing significant rail issues during the quarter.





Nutrien full-year 2018 guidance was raised to $2.20 to $2.60 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, up from $2.10 to $2.60 previously, and first-half 2018 guidance is provided at $1.50 to $1.65 earnings per share.





to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, up from to previously, and first-half 2018 guidance is provided at to earnings per share. Nutrien executed on its capital priorities by declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and repurchasing 10.3 million shares under its normal course issuer bid program year-to-date (approximately 1.6 percent of shares outstanding).





per share and repurchasing 10.3 million shares under its normal course issuer bid program year-to-date (approximately 1.6 percent of shares outstanding). Nutrien has achieved $150 million in run-rate synergies as at March 31, 2018 .





in run-rate synergies as at . We completed our obligor exchange and successfully converted legacy company bonds to a simplified Nutrien indenture platform that aligns covenants and reduces administrative costs.

"Nutrien's first quarter was affected by a late start to the spring season across North America and west coast rail performance issues. However, we expect a strong second quarter with improved grower margins and strong demand and firm prices for most crop inputs," commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"We executed on our strategic and capital priorities with a meaningful return of capital to shareholders, including an increase in our dividend and half a billion dollars in shares repurchased. We made significant progress towards achieving our annual synergy target of $500 million. We also continued to grow our leading global retail network, through numerous accretive acquisitions and the launch of our digital platform. The divestiture of equity investments remains on track and the expected funds will provide further opportunity to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder returns," added Mr. Magro.

MARKET OUTLOOK

Agriculture Fundamentals

Delayed planting in North America has supported crop prices. Additional support has been provided by the continued degradation of the Argentine corn and soybean crops, which the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects will decline by 20 percent and more than 30 percent, respectively, reducing export supplies and supporting export demand for U.S. and Brazilian corn and soybeans.





has supported crop prices. Additional support has been provided by the continued degradation of the Argentine corn and soybean crops, which the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects will decline by 20 percent and more than 30 percent, respectively, reducing export supplies and supporting export demand for U.S. and Brazilian corn and soybeans. Despite the second-highest production of global grains and oilseeds on record, the USDA projects that inventories of those crops will decline by nearly three percent in 2017/18, the first decline in five years and the largest year-over-year decline since 2010/11. While relatively high carry-in inventories provide a buffer, tightened ending stocks increase the importance of strong production in 2018.





Extended winter weather throughout much of North America delayed nutrient applications and planting, which we expect will lead to a more compressed planting season. Depending on weather over the coming weeks, there is some risk to total crop nutrient demand in the first half of 2018, in particular for ammonia. Growers could potentially cover a higher proportion of nitrogen needs through top and side dress applications after plantings are complete.





delayed nutrient applications and planting, which we expect will lead to a more compressed planting season. Depending on weather over the coming weeks, there is some risk to total crop nutrient demand in the first half of 2018, in particular for ammonia. Growers could potentially cover a higher proportion of nitrogen needs through top and side dress applications after plantings are complete. North American growers are generally positive going into the spring season, despite the late start to planting and uncertainty over trade issues. This includes a potential escalation of trade restrictions between the U.S. and China and the ongoing negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).





and the ongoing negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The USDA projects that U.S. combined corn, soybean and cotton area will decline by just over one percent year-over-year, which may lead to lower overall seed expenditures in 2018. However, we expect U.S. soybean growers to continue their rapid adoption of dicamba-resistant soybeans.

Potash

Strong customer engagement and positive potash sector fundamentals continued to support potash deliveries during the first quarter of 2018, and we expect potash demand to remain robust as a result of high underlying consumption and relatively low inventory levels in most major markets. We have increased our global potash shipment forecast to 64.5 to 66.5 million tonnes for 2018.





We expect normal North American potash application rates, supported by affordable potash prices and the need to replace nutrients removed by last year's harvest.





Prices continued to firm in key spot markets, particularly in Brazil , where granular potash prices have continued to increase on new sales since the beginning of 2018. The Brazilian potash import pace is relatively flat compared to the record level in 2017, mostly supported by strong crop production and improved crop economics, particularly for soybeans.





, where granular potash prices have continued to increase on new sales since the beginning of 2018. The Brazilian potash import pace is relatively flat compared to the record level in 2017, mostly supported by strong crop production and improved crop economics, particularly for soybeans. In China , potash demand continued to be underpinned by supportive crop prices and farmers switching to more intensive fruit and vegetable production. In India , consecutive years of strong crop production in combination with some improvements in agronomic management have supported underlying potash consumption growth. We do not expect the recent reductions in the potash subsidy rates and the slight increase in the maximum retail prices to have a significant impact on Indian consumption growth in 2018. Potash demand remains reasonably strong in other Asian countries amid stable and profitable prices for a wide range of key crops.





, potash demand continued to be underpinned by supportive crop prices and farmers switching to more intensive fruit and vegetable production. In , consecutive years of strong crop production in combination with some improvements in agronomic management have supported underlying potash consumption growth. We do not expect the recent reductions in the potash subsidy rates and the slight increase in the maximum retail prices to have a significant impact on Indian consumption growth in 2018. Potash demand remains reasonably strong in other Asian countries amid stable and profitable prices for a wide range of key crops. Several global potash suppliers, including Canpotex5, announced they are fully committed through at least June 2018 . There has been limited saleable production from new greenfield mines to date and while these projects are anticipated to continue to ramp up, a portion of the new capacity is expected to be offset by the closure of mines reaching end of life and product mix changes by some producers.

Nitrogen

The delayed start to the spring application season led to pressure on nitrogen prices as the supply chain filled and retailers were comfortable with inventory positions entering the spring application season.





However, we expect that the North American in-market urea and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) supply and demand balance will remain tight through the end of the spring season, as combined supplies of the two products are down approximately 10 percent in the fertilizer-year-to-date due to the slow pace of offshore imports.





Chinese exportable urea supplies remain low and port inventories are down significantly year-over-year. Production levels have increased since early February 2018 , which was expected in order to meet domestic spring demand. We expect between three and four million tonnes of Chinese urea exports in 2018, down from 4.7 million tonnes last year.





, which was expected in order to meet domestic spring demand. We expect between three and four million tonnes of Chinese urea exports in 2018, down from 4.7 million tonnes last year. India has been an important source of urea demand in early 2018 as inventories began the year at low levels. Indian imports were up 100 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2018 and we expect imports to be supported by low inventories, but potential policy changes and the monsoon rainfall will be important drivers in the second half of the year.

Phosphate and Sulfate

Phosphate fertilizer prices have remained relatively firm and there is optimism among analysts about Indian demand, driven by tight diammonium phosphate (DAP) inventories and the increase in the second-quarter phosphoric acid price. However, exportable supplies are expected to increase in the second quarter as Chinese prices have become more competitive, and new supply ramps up in Saudi Arabia and Morocco .





and . Sulfur prices have remained firm in the U.S., driven by tight supplies from traditional offshore suppliers, resulting in higher year-over-year production costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Taking the above market factors into consideration, we have raised the guidance range for Potash sales volumes and EBITDA to 12.0 to 12.5 million tonnes and $1.2 to $1.4 billion respectively. Our guidance for Nitrogen EBITDA increased to $1.0 to $1.2 billion.

We are providing Phosphate and Sulfate EBITDA guidance of $0.20 billion to $0.25 billion, which is in line with our previous year's results.

Our effective tax rate on continuing operations range of 22 to 24 percent is down from our previous guidance primarily due to changes in forecasted earnings mix.

Income from investments in Arab Potash Company (APC) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) will be recorded as dividend income (net of tax) in discontinued operations and is expected to range between $140 to $150 million. These amounts are included in our earnings per share guidance but are not included in EBITDA guidance.

We have revised our full-year foreign exchange rate assumption to CAD$1.27 per US dollar, slightly higher than previous guidance.

Based on these factors, we are increasing our full-year 2018 earnings guidance to $2.20 to $2.60 per share and providing first half 2018 guidance of $1.50 to $1.65 earnings per share.

All of the guidance numbers include the impact of expected in-year realized cash synergies of $175 to $225 million. Excluded from guidance are costs to achieve these ongoing synergies of $50 to $75 million as well as the impact of incremental depreciation and amortization of $250 million to $350 million resulting from the fair valuing of Agrium's assets and liabilities as of January 1, 2018 in accordance with purchase accounting.

All annual guidance numbers, including those noted above, are outlined in the table below:







2018 Guidance Ranges Low High (Annual Guidance, except where noted)



Adjusted annual earnings per share $2.20 $2.60 Adjusted first-half 2018 earnings per share $1.50 $1.65 Consolidated EBITDA (billions) $3.3 $3.7 Retail EBITDA (billions) $1.2 $1.3 Potash EBITDA (billions) $1.2 $1.4 Nitrogen EBITDA (billions) $1.0 $1.2 Phosphate and Sulfate EBITDA (billions) $0.2 $0.25 Potash sales tonnes (millions) (a) 12.0 12.5 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) (a) 10.0 10.4 Depreciation and amortization including purchase price allocation impact (billions) $1.5 $1.7 Integration and synergy costs (millions) $50 $75 Effective tax rate on continuing operations 22% 24% Sustaining capital expenditures (billions) $1.0 $1.1

2018 Annual Assumptions & Sensitivities

FX rate CAD to USD

$1.27 NYMEX natural gas ($US/MMBtu)

$3.00 $1/MMBtu increase in NYMEX ($/share) (b)

$(0.19) $20/tonne change in realized Potash selling prices ($/share)(b)

$0.25 $20/tonne change in realized Ammonia selling prices ($/share)(b)

$0.06 $20/tonne change in realized Urea selling prices ($/share)(b)

$0.09

(a) Potash and nitrogen sales tonnes include manufactured product only. Nitrogen sales tonnes exclude ESN® and Rainbow products. (b) Sensitivities are calculated pre-synergies.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

The comparative figures throughout this release are the historical combined results of legacy Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (PotashCorp) and Agrium Inc. (Agrium) for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and are considered to be non-IFRS measures. For IFRS purposes, the comparative amounts are the results of legacy PotashCorp, which is the accounting acquirer. Compared to the IFRS figures, the change is the result of the merger involving Agrium and PotashCorp. Refer to the Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations and Supplemental information section.

Consolidated















Three months ended March 31 (millions of U.S. dollars)



2018 Actual 2017 Combined Change Sales



3,695 3,737 (42) Freight, transportation and distribution



(208) (215) 7 Cost of goods sold



(2,640) (2,684) 44 Gross margin



847 838 9 Expenses



(771) (616) (155) Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations



(1) 97 (98)

Nutrien first-quarter loss from continuing operations totaled $1 million, down from the $97 million earned in the first quarter of 2017. Results for the quarter were impacted by a late spring season in North America, shifting planting, applications and associated retail crop input purchases to the second quarter of 2018. Additionally, depreciation and amortization increased by $112 million this quarter, primarily the result of the purchase price allocation (PPA) impact. Stronger global crop nutrient prices compared to last year and higher potash sales volumes partially offset the late start to the spring season and the PPA adjustment. The comparative amount of PotashCorp for IFRS purposes is detailed in the financial report of Nutrien for the first-quarter 2018 and its management's discussion and analysis for the same period, both of which are available under Nutrien's profile, provided on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Retail







Three months ended March 31 (millions of U.S. dollars) 2018 Actual 2017 Combined Change Sales 2,099 2,240 (141) Cost of goods sold (1,691) (1,806) 115 Gross margin 408 434 (26) EBIT6 (133) (32) (101) EBITDA (10) 39 (49) Selling and general and administrative expenses (546) (473) (73)

EBITDA – Retail EBITDA decreased by $49 million in the first quarter compared to the same period last year due to a delayed spring season in North America , moving applications and expected earnings into the second quarter.





– Retail EBITDA decreased by in the first quarter compared to the same period last year due to a delayed spring season in , moving applications and expected earnings into the second quarter. North American Retail EBITDA decreased by $72 million this quarter compared to the same period last year, with poor weather impacting crop input demand in both the U.S. and Canada . International Retail operations achieved a record first quarter, with EBITDA up 46 percent year-over-year, supported by another record quarter for our Australian operations.





this quarter compared to the same period last year, with poor weather impacting crop input demand in both the U.S. and . International Retail operations achieved a record first quarter, with EBITDA up 46 percent year-over-year, supported by another record quarter for our Australian operations. Selling and general and administrative expenses – Retail selling and general and administrative expenses increased by 15 percent this quarter compared to the same period in 2017, primarily resulting from higher depreciation and amortization expense as a result of the PPA and from recently acquired businesses. Selling and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 26 percent this quarter compared to 21 percent in the same period of 2017 due to lower sales related to the delayed spring season and from higher depreciation and amortization.



(millions of U.S. dollars, except Three months ended March 31 where noted) Sales

Gross margin

Gross margin (%)

2018 2017 Change

2018 2017 Change

2018 2017 Crop nutrients 684 714 (30)

123 141 (18)

18 20 Crop protection products 774 872 (98)

128 130 (2)

17 15 Seed 341 382 (41)

44 54 (10)

13 14 Merchandise 149 134 15

23 22 1

15 16 Services and other 151 138 13

90 87 3

60 63

Crop nutrients – Sales were 4 percent lower this quarter compared to the same period last year, due primarily to lower volumes resulting from the delayed spring season in North America . Gross margin was 13 percent lower this quarter and gross margin per tonne decreased by 6 percent as the sales volume mix was impacted by a higher percentage of lower margin per tonne sales from the International Retail operations.





– Sales were 4 percent lower this quarter compared to the same period last year, due primarily to lower volumes resulting from the delayed spring season in . Gross margin was 13 percent lower this quarter and gross margin per tonne decreased by 6 percent as the sales volume mix was impacted by a higher percentage of lower margin per tonne sales from the International Retail operations. Crop protection products – First-quarter sales decreased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year, due to weather challenges across the U.S. and dry conditions in Australia . Gross margin rates were up compared to last year due to lower wholesale customer mix, despite slightly lower proprietary product sales this quarter.





– First-quarter sales decreased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year, due to weather challenges across the U.S. and dry conditions in . Gross margin rates were up compared to last year due to lower wholesale customer mix, despite slightly lower proprietary product sales this quarter. Seed – Gross margin in the first quarter decreased 19 percent compared to the same period last year as a late spring season delayed seed sales into the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin percentage decreased by one percentage point in the first quarter compared to last year due to competitive market pressure.





– Gross margin in the first quarter decreased 19 percent compared to the same period last year as a late spring season delayed seed sales into the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin percentage decreased by one percentage point in the first quarter compared to last year due to competitive market pressure. Merchandise – Sales increased 11 percent and gross margin was up 5 percent in the first quarter of this year relative to the same period last year. The increase was due to higher sales in Australia related to animal health management and fencing.





– Sales increased 11 percent and gross margin was up 5 percent in the first quarter of this year relative to the same period last year. The increase was due to higher sales in related to animal health management and fencing. Services and other – Sales increased by 9 percent and gross margin by 3 percent this quarter compared to the same period last year, due to higher livestock export shipments and wool commissions in Australia .

Potash





















Three months ended March 31 (millions of U.S. dollars)







2018

Actual 2017 Combined Change Net sale(4)







575 469 106 Cost of goods sold







(280) (269) (11) Gross margin







295 200 95 EBIT







237 156 81 EBITDA







328 240 88 Provincial mining taxes







(48) (36) (12)

EBITDA – Potash EBITDA in the quarter was up 37 percent due to higher sales volumes, increased realized selling prices and a lower cost per tonne.







Three months ended March 31

2018 Actual 2017 Combined Change Manufactured products





Sales volumes (tonnes 000's)







North America 1,254 1,237 17

Offshore 1,871 1,578 293

Total 3,125 2,815 310 Net selling price ($/tonne)







North America 199 185 14

Offshore 173 150 23

Average 184 165 19 Cost of goods sold ($/tonne) (90) (94) 4 Gross margin ($/tonne) 94 71 23 Depreciation and amortization ($/tonne) 29 30 (1) Gross margin excluding depreciation and

amortization ($/tonne)4 123 101 22

Volumes – Potash sales volumes were up 11 percent in the first quarter due to strong global demand and a higher Canpotex allocation compared to the first quarter of 2017. The majority of Canpotex's volumes for the quarter were sold to China (32 percent) and other Asian markets outside of China and India (29 percent), while Latin America and India accounted for 21 percent and 6 percent, respectively.





– Potash sales volumes were up 11 percent in the first quarter due to strong global demand and a higher Canpotex allocation compared to the first quarter of 2017. The majority of Canpotex's volumes for the quarter were sold to (32 percent) and other Asian markets outside of and (29 percent), while and accounted for 21 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Price – Offshore selling prices were up 15 percent and North American selling prices were up 8 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017, reflective of global benchmark pricing strength. The weighted average realized potash selling price was up 12 percent from the first quarter of 2017.





– Offshore selling prices were up 15 percent and North American selling prices were up 8 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017, reflective of global benchmark pricing strength. The weighted average realized potash selling price was up 12 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Costs – Cost per tonne of product sold was 4 percent lower versus the prior year's first quarter, due to a higher proportion of supply produced at our lowest cost facility in Rocanville , a higher volume base which to allocate fixed costs and fewer overall down days during the period.

Nitrogen























Three months ended March 31 (millions of U.S. dollars)







2018

Actual 2017

Combined Change Net sales







672 706 (34) Cost of goods sold







(524) (518) (6) Gross margin







148 188 (40) EBIT







132 182 (50) EBITDA







261 250 11

EBITDA – Total nitrogen EBITDA was up 4 percent this quarter compared to the same period last year, as higher utilization rates, lower production costs and higher average selling prices more than offset lower sales volumes caused by a delayed North American planting season.







Three months ended March 31

2018

Actual 2017

Combined Change Manufactured products





Sales volumes (tonnes 000's)







Ammonia 744 815 (71)

Urea 724 681 43

Solutions and nitrates 835 885 (50)

Total 2,303 2,381 (78) Net selling price ($/tonne)







Ammonia 280 284 (4)

Urea 294 278 16

Solutions and nitrates 163 168 (5)

Average 242 239 3 Cost of goods sold ($/tonne) (185) (167) (18) Gross margin ($/tonne) 57 72 (15) Depreciation and amortization ($/tonne) 56 29 27 Gross margin excluding depreciation and

amortization ($/tonne) 113 101 12

Volumes – Total nitrogen sales volumes for the first quarter were 3 percent lower due to a delayed North American spring season. Ammonia sales volumes in the current quarter decreased as a result of the unfavorable weather but also reflected the ramp-up of our urea expansion project at Borger, Texas , which decreased our ammonia volumes available for sale.





– Total nitrogen sales volumes for the first quarter were 3 percent lower due to a delayed North American spring season. Ammonia sales volumes in the current quarter decreased as a result of the unfavorable weather but also reflected the ramp-up of our urea expansion project at , which decreased our ammonia volumes available for sale. Price – Our weighted average realized selling price for nitrogen was up 1 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Higher realized prices for urea more than offset lower realized prices for ammonia and some other nitrogen products.





– Our weighted average realized selling price for nitrogen was up 1 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Higher realized prices for urea more than offset lower realized prices for ammonia and some other nitrogen products. Costs – Cost of goods sold per tonne of nitrogen was 11 percent higher than the same period in 2017 due to higher depreciation and amortization costs associated with the PPA. Excluding depreciation and amortization (which includes PPA), cost of goods sold in the first quarter declined by $9 per tonne compared to last year as a result of lower overall gas costs and higher production volumes.

Given the significant impact of the PPA on the nitrogen gross margin per tonne, nitrogen gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is more indicative of operational performance and increased by 12 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.







Three months ended March 31 Natural Gas Prices (U.S. dollars per MMBtu) 2018

Actual 2017

Combined Change Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative

impact 2.73 2.90 (0.17) Realized derivative impact 0.29 0.31 (0.02) Overall gas cost 3.02 3.21 (0.19) Average NYMEX 3.00 3.32 (0.32) Average AECO 1.48 2.21 (0.73)

Phosphate and Sulfate



























Three months ended March 31 (millions of U.S. dollars)









2018

Actual 2017

Combined Change Net sales









404 339 65 Cost of goods sold









(375) (305) (70) Gross margin









29 34 (5) EBIT









23 25 (2) EBITDA









74 88 (14)

EBITDA – Total phosphate EBITDA was down 16 percent from the first quarter in 2017, due primarily to higher sulfur costs that more than offset higher sales volumes and average realized prices.







Three months ended March 31

2018

Actual 2017

Combined Change Manufactured products





Sales volumes (tonnes 000's)







Fertilizer 605 506 99

Industrial and feed 221 239 (18)

Ammonium sulfate 72 88 (16)

Total 898 833 65 Net selling price ($/tonne)







Fertilizer 396 376 20

Industrial and feed 481 492 (11)

Ammonium sulfate 241 228 13

Average 404 394 10 Cost of goods sold ($/tonne) (373) (354) (19) Gross margin ($/tonne) 31 40 (9) Depreciation and amortization ($/tonne) 57 76 (19) Gross margin excluding depreciation and

amortization ($/tonne) 88 116 (28)

Volumes – Total phosphate sales volumes for the quarter were 8 percent higher than the same period last year, supported by strong fertilizer demand and increased production levels at our phosphate facilities.





– Total phosphate sales volumes for the quarter were 8 percent higher than the same period last year, supported by strong fertilizer demand and increased production levels at our phosphate facilities. Price – The average realized selling price for phosphate was up 3 percent due to firm global fertilizer prices, which were driven by improved market fundamentals and higher input costs.





– The average realized selling price for phosphate was up 3 percent due to firm global fertilizer prices, which were driven by improved market fundamentals and higher input costs. Costs – Cost of goods sold per tonne was 5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2017, as higher sulfur costs more than offset lower depreciation and amortization costs.

Others











Three months ended March 31 (millions of U.S. dollars)

2018

Actual 2017

Combined Change General and administrative expenses

(84) (73) (11) Other expenses

(72) (22) (50) Finance costs

(119) (118) (1) Income tax recovery (expense)

42 (7) 49

Other expenses increased due to $41 million higher merger and integration-related costs.





increased due to higher merger and integration-related costs. Tax - The income tax recovery in the first quarter of 2018 was due to a net loss from continuing operations, compared to income from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2017.

SYNERGIES

Synergy Program Commitments







Category December 31, 2019 Synergy

Run Rate – Initial Target Synergy Run Rate Achieved

to March 31, 2018 Distribution and retail

integration/optimization ~$150 million $52 million Production optimization ~$125 million $42 million SG&A optimization ~$125 million $32 million Procurement ~$100 million $24 million Total $500 million $150 million

Nutrien remains on target to achieve its commitment of delivering a run rate of $500 million in annual synergies by December 31, 2019 . As at March 31, 2018 , a run rate of $150 million reflecting prospective annual synergies has been achieved. These prospective synergies will be reflected in the Income Statement of $112 million and through the reduction of capital spending of $38 million . Cumulative synergies realized to date of $23 million have been reflected in the March 31, 2018 financial statements. To date in 2018, including severance accruals, Nutrien has recorded expenses of $66 million for synergy and integration related initiatives. Capital spending on synergy initiatives has totaled $5 million in 2018 to date.

Notes

1. All amounts are stated in U.S. dollars.

2. All references to per-share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings per share.

3. EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) earnings from continuing operations before finance costs, income tax (recovery) expense, depreciation and amortization. This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations.

4. This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations.

5. Canpotex Limited (Canpotex), the offshore marketing company for Nutrien and one other Saskatchewan potash producer.

6. EBIT is calculated as net (loss) earnings from continuing operations before finance costs and income tax (recovery) expense.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate and sulfate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. For further information visit us at www.nutrien.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this news release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's 2018 annual and first half guidance, including expectations regarding our diluted earnings per share and EBITDA (both consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding net proceeds to be realized from the on-going sale of equity interests; capital spending expectations for 2018; expectations regarding performance of our business segments in 2018; our market outlook for 2018, including potash, nitrogen and phosphate and sulfate outlook and including anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, crop mix, prices and the impact of currency fluctuations and import and export volumes; expectations regarding completion of previously announced expansion projects (including timing and volumes of production associated therewith) and acquisitions and divestitures; and the expected synergies associated with the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp, including timing thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although Nutrien believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to Nutrien's ability to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of its already completed (including the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp) and future acquisitions, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies at any acquired businesses to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by Nutrien, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; the completion of our expansion projects on schedule, as planned and on budget; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2018 and in the future (including as outlined under "Market Outlook"); the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; ability to maintain investment grade rating and achieve our performance targets; assumptions in respect of our ability to sell equity positions, including the ability to find suitable buyers at expected prices and successfully complete such transactions in a timely manner; the receipt, on time, of all necessary permits, utilities and project approvals with respect to our expansion projects and that we will have the resources necessary to meet the projects' approach.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; the failure to successfully integrate and realize the expected synergies associated with the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp, including within the expected timeframe; weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and security risks related to our systems; the inability to find suitable buyers for our equity positions and counterparty and transaction risk associated therewith; regional natural gas supply restrictions; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; gas supply interruptions at our Egyptian and Argentinian facilities; any significant impairment of the carrying value of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Agrium, PotashCorp and Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States, including those disclosed in Nutrien's business acquisition report dated February 20, 2018, related to the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp.

The purpose of our expected diluted earnings per share, consolidated EBITDA and EBITDA by segment guidance range is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable U.S. federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Live Audio Webcast: Visit https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events/2018-q1-earnings-conference-call

Nutrien Ltd.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings



(in millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted)



(unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







March 31







2018 2017









(Note 12)











Sales (Note 3)





$ 3,695 $ 1,112 Freight, transportation and distribution





(208) (133) Cost of goods sold (Note 3)





(2,640) (706) Gross Margin





847 273 Selling expenses





(532) (9) General and administrative expenses





(119) (41) Provincial mining and other taxes





(48) (33) Earnings of equity-accounted investees





7 - Other expenses (Note 4)





(79) (15) Earnings before Finance Costs and Income Taxes





76 175 Finance costs





(119) (59) (Loss) Earnings before Income Taxes





(43) 116 Income tax recovery (expense) (Note 5)





42 (10) Net (Loss) Earnings from Continuing Operations





(1) 106 Net earnings from discontinued operations (Note 6)





- 43 Net (Loss) Earnings





$ (1) $ 149











Net Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations











Basic





$ - $ 0.13

Diluted





$ - $ 0.13











Net Earnings per Share from Continuing and Discontinued Operations











Basic





$ - $ 0.18

Diluted





$ - $ 0.18











Dividends Declared per Share





$ 0.40 $ 0.10











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Note 2)











Basic





642,690,000 839,911,000

Diluted





643,218,000 840,211,000











(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)











Nutrien Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income (in millions of US dollars) (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended







March 31







2018 2017 (Net of related income taxes)







(Note 12)











Net (Loss) Earnings





$ (1) $ 149 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income











Items that will not be reclassified to net (loss) earnings:













Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans(1)





57 -



Financial instruments measured at FVTOCI (2)















Net fair value (loss) gain on investments





(83) 33

Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to













net (loss) earnings:













Cash flow hedges















Net fair value loss during the period (3)





(2) (5)





Reclassification to earnings of net loss (4)





- 8



Foreign currency translation















Loss on translation of net foreign operations





(41) -



Equity-accounted investees















Share of other comprehensive (loss) income





(1) 3 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income





(70) 39 Comprehensive (Loss) Income





$ (71) $ 188

(1) Net of income taxes of $(17) (2017 - $NIL). (2) As at March 31, 2018, financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") are comprised of shares in Sinofert Holdings Limited ("Sinofert") and other (March 31, 2017 - Israel Chemicals Ltd. ("ICL"), Sinofert and other). The company's investment in ICL was classified as held for sale at December 31, 2017 and the divestiture of all equity interests in ICL was completed on January 24, 2018. (3) Cash flow hedges are comprised of natural gas derivative instruments and were net of income taxes of $1 (2017 -$3). (4) Net of income taxes of $NIL (2017 - $(5)). See Note 1 for impact of adoption of new standard.

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Nutrien Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions of US dollars) (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended







March 31







2018 2017











Operating Activities







Net (loss) earnings



$ (1) $ 149 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to cash (used in)









provided by operating activities (Note 7)



401 144 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (Note 7)



(740) (70) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(340) 223











Investing Activities







Cash acquired in Merger (Note 2)



466 - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(185) - Additions to property, plant and equipment



(238) (133) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations (Note 6)



752 - Other



1 1 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



796 (132)











Financing Activities







Finance costs on long-term debt



(6) (1) Proceeds from short-term debt



496 21 Dividends paid



(205) (82) Repurchase of common shares (Note 10)



(401) - Issuance of common shares



1 1 Cash used in financing activities



(115) (61) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



3 - Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



344 30 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period



116 32 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period



$ 460 $ 62











Cash and cash equivalents comprised of:









Cash



$ 325 $ 44

Short-term investments



135 18







$ 460 $ 62















(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Nutrien Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in millions of US dollars) (unaudited)































Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)











Net

Comprehensive Total











Net fair value Net loss actuarial Translation loss loss of Accumulated











loss on on derivatives gain on of net foreign equity-accounted Other







Share Contributed investments designated as defined operations investees Comprehensive Retained Total



Capital Surplus (1),(2) cash flow hedges benefit plans (3) (Note 12) (Note 12) Income (Loss) Earnings Equity























Balance - December 31, 2017 $ 1,806 $ 230 $ 73 $ (43) $ - $ (2) $ (3) $ 25 $ 6,242 $ 8,303 Merger impact (Note 2) 15,898 7 - - - - - - (1) 15,904 Net loss - - - - - - - - (1) (1) Other comprehensive (loss)





















income - - (83) (2) 57 (41) (1) (70) - (70) Shares repurchased (256) (23) - - - - - - (178) (457) Dividends declared - - - - - - - - (258) (258) Effect of share-based





















compensation





















including issuance of





















common shares 1 - - - - - - - - 1 Transfer of net actuarial





















gain on defined





















benefit plans - - - - (57) - - (57) 57 - Transfer of net loss on sale





















of investment - - 19 - - - - 19 (19) - Transfer of net loss on cash





















flow hedges (4) - - - 9 - - - 9 - 9 Balance - March 31, 2018 $ 17,449 $ 214 $ 9 $ (36) $ - $ (43) $ (4) $ (74) $ 5,842 $ 23,431

(1) The company adopted IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" in 2018 and reclassified available-for-sale investments as financial instruments measured at FVTOCI. (2) The company divested its equity interests in the investment in ICL on January 24, 2018. The loss on sale of ICL of $(19) was transferred to retained earnings at March 31, 2018. The cumulative net unrealized gain at December 31, 2017 was $4. (3) Any amounts incurred during a period are closed out to retained earnings at each period-end. Therefore, no balance exists at the beginning or end of period. (4) Net of income taxes of $(2).

(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Nutrien Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (in millions of US dollars except share amounts) (unaudited)











March 31 December 31



2018 2017 As at



(Note 12)







Assets







Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 460 $ 116



Receivables

3,230 489



Inventories

5,915 788



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

546 72



10,151 1,465



Assets held for sale (Note 6)

1,150 1,858



11,301 3,323

Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment

20,576 12,971



Goodwill (Note 2)

10,576 97



Other intangible assets

2,333 69



Investments

778 292



Other assets

474 246 Total Assets

$ 46,038 $ 16,998















Liabilities







Current liabilities









Short-term debt

$ 2,091 $ 730



Current portion of long-term debt

524 -



Payables and accrued charges

6,920 836



9,535 1,566



Deferred income tax liabilities on assets held for sale (Note 6)

36 36



9,571 1,602

Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt (Note 8)

8,091 3,711



Deferred income tax liabilities

2,762 2,205



Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities (Note 9)

519 440



Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs

1,486 651



Other non-current liabilities

178 86 Total Liabilities

22,607 8,695







Shareholders' Equity







Share capital (Note 10)

17,449 1,806



Unlimited authorization of common shares without par value;









issued and outstanding 634,911,735 and 840,223,041 at









March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively







Contributed surplus

214 230

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(74) 25

Retained earnings

5,842 6,242 Total Shareholders' Equity

23,431 8,303 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 46,038 $ 16,998











(See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Nutrien Ltd.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

(in millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted)

(unaudited)

1. Significant Accounting Policies

On January 1, 2018, after receiving all required regulatory approvals, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp") and Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") combined their businesses in a merger of equals by becoming wholly owned subsidiaries of a new parent company named Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien"). With it's subsidiaries, Nutrien - also known as "the company" except to the extent the context otherwise requires - is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services.

The company's accounting policies are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of PotashCorp's, the accounting acquirer, 2017 annual consolidated financial statements, with the exception of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" and IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" which were adopted effective January 1, 2018. Under IFRS 9, the impact of the adoption resulted in reclassification of the company's available-for-sale investments to investments measured at FVTOCI and the transfer of realized cash flow hedges as a basis adjustment to finished goods inventory directly through accumulated other comprehensive income (net of income taxes). The adoption of IFRS 15 resulted in additional disclosures in the company's financial statements. Figures and related notes for 2017 and prior reflect the historical operations of PotashCorp. The financial statements and related notes of Nutrien in 2018 and beyond reflect the consolidated operations of Nutrien.

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements. Further, while the financial figures included in this preliminary interim results press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim periods, this press release does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as that term is defined in International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The company expects to file an interim financial report that complies with IAS 34 in its Quarterly Report in May 2018.

In management's opinion, the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments necessary to present fairly such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the fiscal year.

2. Merger of Equals

On January 2, 2018, the first day Nutrien began trading, shareholders of PotashCorp received 0.400 common shares of Nutrien for each PotashCorp share held and shareholders of Agrium received 2.230 common shares of Nutrien for each Agrium share held. The exchange ratios represent the respective closing share prices of each company's common shares at market close on the NYSE on August 29, 2016, the last trading day prior to when the companies announced that they were in preliminary discussions regarding a merger of equals, which is consistent with the weighted average prices through that date. The purchase consideration was $16 billion. Merger and related costs of $66 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 are included in other expenses (2017 - $9).

The company has engaged independent valuation experts to assist in determining the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and related deferred income tax impacts. The purchase price allocation is not final as the company is continuing to obtain and verify information required to determine the fair value of certain assets and liabilities and the amount of deferred income taxes arising on their recognition. The company expects to finalize the amounts recognized as it obtains the information necessary to complete the analysis, not later than December 31, 2018.

The table below presents the preliminary value that was allocated to Agrium's assets and liabilities based upon fair values:









January 1, As at





2018











Cash and cash equivalents





$ 466

Receivables





2,424

Inventories





3,321

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





1,124

Assets held for sale





105

Property, plant and equipment





7,783

Goodwill





10,455

Other intangible assets





2,318

Investments





522

Other assets





123 Total Assets





28,641











Short-term debt





$ 867

Payables and accrued charges





5,223

Long-term debt





4,941

Deferred income tax liabilities





498

Pension and other post-retirement benefits liabilities





142

Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs





888

Other non-current liabilities





72 Total Liabilities





12,631 Net assets (consideration for the merger)





$ 16,010

3. Segment Information

Prior to the Merger, the company identified the Chief Executive Officer as the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") and used gross margin as the measure of the segments' profit or loss. The operating segments were limited to the following: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The changes in the structure of the company's internal organization as a result of the Merger caused the composition of the operating segments to change as well as who the company has identified to be the CODM.

Post-Merger, the company has four reportable operating segments: retail, potash, nitrogen and phosphate and sulfate. The CODM has been identified as the Executive Leadership Team ("ELT") which is comprised of officers at the Executive Vice President level and above, and are responsible for strategic decision making, resource allocation and assessing financial performance. The CODM uses net (loss) earnings from continuing operations before finance costs, income tax (recovery) expense and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") to measure performance and allocate resources to the operating segments. The CODM believes EBITDA to be an important measure as it excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decision, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations.

The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in Note 1. Inter-segment sales are made under terms that approximate market value.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018







Phosphate







Retail Potash Nitrogen and Sulfate Others Eliminations Consolidated















Sales - third party $ 2,088 $ 602 $ 624 $ 381 $ - $ - $ 3,695

- intersegment 11 68 122 81

(282) - Sales - total 2,099 670 746 462 - (282) 3,695 Freight, transportation and















distribution - (95) (74) (58) - 19 (208) Net sales 2,099 575 672 404 - (263)

Cost of goods sold (1,691) (280) (524) (375)

230 (2,640) Gross margin 408 295 148 29 - (33) 847

Selling expenses (523) (3) (8) (3) 5 - (532)

General and administrative expenses (23) (3) (6) (3) (84) - (119)

Provincial mining and other taxes - (48) - - - - (48)

Earnings of equity-accounted

















investees 2 - 4 - 1 - 7

Other income (expenses) 3 (4) (6) - (72) - (79) Earnings before finance costs and















income taxes (133) 237 132 23 (150) (33) 76 Depreciation and amortization 123 91 129 51 17 - 411 EBITDA (1) (10) 328 261 74 (133) (33) 487 (1) See reconciliation of non-IFRS measure in the Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations and Supplemental Information section.









Three Months Ended March 31, 2017









Phosphate











Potash Nitrogen and Sulfate Others Eliminations Consolidated

















Sales - third party



$ 429 $ 375 $ 308 $ - $ - $ 1,112

- intersegment



- 22 - - (22) - Sales - total



429 397 308 - (22) 1,112 Freight, transportation and

















distribution



(64) (32) (37) - - (133) Net sales



365 365 271 - (22)

Cost of goods sold



(200) (268) (260) - 22 (706) Gross margin



165 97 11 - - 273

Selling expenses



(2) (4) (2) (1) - (9)

General and administrative expenses



(2) (1) (1) (37) - (41)

Provincial mining and other taxes



(33) - - - - (33)

Other expenses



(5) (2) (1) (7) - (15) Earnings before finance costs and

















income taxes



123 90 7 (45) - 175



Depreciation and amortization



55 50 58 9 - 172 EBITDA



178 140 65 (36) - 347

4. Other Expenses



















Three Months Ended

















March 31

















2018 2017



















(Note 12) Foreign exchange gain















$ 2 $ 1 Merger and related costs















(66) (9) Other expenses















(15) (7)

















$ (79) $ (15)

5. Income Tax Recovery (Expense)

A separate estimated average annual effective tax rate was determined for each taxing jurisdiction and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax income from continuing operations of each jurisdiction.





Three Months Ended



March 31 Income Tax Related to Continuing Operations

2018 2017 Income tax recovery (expense)

$ 42 $ (10) Actual effective tax rate on ordinary earnings

89% 12% Actual effective tax rate including discrete items

95% 8% Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate

$ 3 $ 5

Ordinary earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were negative as compared to positive earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2017. This produced very different weightings between jurisdictions on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This resulted in an increase in the actual effective tax rate on ordinary earnings. Compared to the same period last year, earnings were significantly lower in the United States and Canada and higher in lower-tax jurisdictions resulting in overall lower income taxes.

6. Investments Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations

The company's investments in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. ("SQM"), ICL and Arab Potash Company ("APC") were classified as held for sale and as discontinued operations in December 2017, due to regulatory requirements to dispose of these investments in connection with the Merger. Share of earnings, dividend income and associated income tax recovery (expense) pertaining to these investments were reclassified from (loss) earnings before income taxes and income taxes recovery (expense) to net earnings from discontinued operations on the condensed consolidated statement of (loss) earnings. The company is actively seeking buyers for its investments in SQM and APC and expects to complete the sales in 2018. On January 24, 2018, the company completed the sale of its equity interests in ICL through a private secondary offering for net proceeds of $685, resulting in a loss on disposal of $19 recorded through AOCI, net of income taxes of $NIL.

Net Earnings from Discontinued Operations











Three Months Ended









March 31









2018 2017 Share of earnings of SQM and APC







$ - $ 38 Dividend income (1)







- 8 Income tax expense







- (3) Net earnings from discontinued operations







$ - $ 43 (1)ICL.

























Net Earnings per Share from Discontinued Operations













Basic







$ - $ 0.05

Diluted







$ - $ 0.05

7. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended

March 31

2018 2017



(Note 12) Reconciliation of cash (used in) provided by operating activities



Net (loss) earnings $ (1) $ 149 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to cash (used in) provided by





operating activities







Depreciation and amortization 411 172



Net undistributed earnings of equity-accounted investees (6) (37)



Share-based compensation 16 5



Recovery of deferred income tax (8) (14)



Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs (18) (1)



Other long-term liabilities and miscellaneous 6 19



Subtotal of adjustments 401 144









Changes in non-cash operating working capital







Receivables (187) 15



Inventories (1,701) (49)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 645 (5)



Payables and accrued charges 503 (31)



Subtotal of changes in non-cash operating working capital (740) (70) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (340) $ 223





Supplemental cash flows disclosure









Interest paid $ 114 $ 29





Income taxes paid $ 29 $ 15

8. Long-Term Debt

During the first quarter of 2018, the company commenced offers to exchange the senior notes and debentures for new notes issued by Nutrien (the "Nutrien Notes"). The Nutrien Notes have interest rates and maturities identical to those of the applicable exchanged series of senior notes or debentures. Subsequent to March 31, 2018, approximately $7,578 of senior notes and debentures were tendered and accepted in exchange for $7,578 of Nutrien Notes. A small portion of senior notes and debentures, excluding the 2027 debentures, were not exchanged and remained outstanding with the issuing subsidiary. In accordance with the amended terms of the senior notes and debentures, the company is not required to provide additional financial reporting at the issuing subsidiary level. The indentures governing these remaining senior notes and debentures have been amended to eliminate certain covenants and events of default provisions. In addition, none of the 2027 debentures were exchanged, but debt holders have consented to amend certain covenants of the indenture governing this series such that the financial reporting of Nutrien rather than the issuing subsidiary will satisfy any financial reporting requirements.

Also subsequent to March 31, 2018, the company replaced the existing $3,500 unsecured revolving credit facility and the $2,500 multi-jurisdictional unsecured revolving credit facility with a new Nutrien $4,500 unsecured revolving credit facility ("Nutrien Credit Facility"). The Nutrien Credit Facility matures April 10, 2023, subject to extension at the request of Nutrien provided that the resulting maturity date shall not exceed five years from the date specified in the request. Principal covenants and events of default under the Nutrien Credit Facility include a debt to capital ratio of less than or equal to 0.65:1 and other customary events of default and covenant provisions. Non-compliance with such covenants could result in accelerated repayment and/or termination of the credit facility.

9. Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

As a result of the Merger, the company assumed the post employee benefit liability of legacy Agrium, which resulted in an increase in the defined benefit plan assets and liabilities of $142 as January 1, 2018. A remeasurement of the defined benefit plan assets and liabilities was performed at March 31, 2018. Due to a change in the discount rate and actual return on plan assets, the company's defined benefit pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations decreased by $110, plan assets decreased by $36 and deferred income taxes increased by $17. As a result, the company recorded net actuarial gains on defined benefit plan obligations of $57 in OCI, which was recognized immediately in retained earnings at March 31, 2018. There was no such remeasurement during the three months ended March 31, 2017.

The net impact on assets and liabilities within the condensed consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2018 was as follows:













(Decrease)











Increase Non-current assets













Other assets









$ 30 Non-current liabilities













Deferred income tax liabilities









17

Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities









(104)

The discount rate used to determine the benefit obligation for the company's significant plans at March 31, 2018 was 3.93 percent (December 31, 2017 — 3.65 percent).

10. Share Capital

On February 20, 2018, the company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to five percent of the company's outstanding common shares over a one-year period through a normal course issuer bid. Purchases under the normal course issuer bid will be made through open market purchases at market price, as well as by other means as may be permitted by applicable securities regulatory authorities, including private agreements. Any purchases made by private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in any exemption order. Purchases of common shares commenced on February 23, 2018 and will expire on the earlier of February 22, 2019, the date on which the company has acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or the date the company announces that it has otherwise decided not to make any further repurchases.

The company repurchased for cancellation 9,321,587 common shares during the three months ended March 31, 2018, at a cost of $457 and an average price per share of $49.02. The repurchase resulted in a reduction of share capital of $256, and the excess of net cost over the average book value of the shares was recorded as a reduction of contributed surplus of $23 and a reduction of retained earnings of $178.

11. Share-Based Compensation

During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the company issued stock options under a new stock option plan (the "2018 Stock Option Plan") and performance share units ("PSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs") under a new PSU/RSU plan (the "2018 PSU/RSU Plan"), in each case to eligible employees. Stock options granted during the three months ended March 31, 2018 are subject to shareholder approval. In connection with the completion of the Merger, the outstanding legacy share-based compensation plans of PotashCorp and Agrium were assumed by, and are now settled in or with reference to shares of, Nutrien on the basis of the exchange ratios described in Note 2. Total compensation expense for all share-based compensation plans for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $16 (March 31, 2017 - $6). The weighted average grant date fair value per unit of stock options granted during the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $9.71. The details of the Nutrien plans are outlined below.

Stock Options

Under Nutrien's 2018 Stock Option Plan one-quarter of stock options generally vest and become exercisable on the annual anniversary of the grant date, subject to continuous employment or retirement, and have a maximum term of 10 years. The weighted average fair value of stock options granted was estimated as of the date of grant using the Black-Scholes-Merton option-pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions:

Exercise price per option













$ 44.50 Expected annual dividend yield













3.58% Expected volatility













29% Risk-free interest rate













2.79% Average expected life of options













7.5 years

Stock options granted during the three months ended March 31, 2018 were 1,875,162. Total outstanding options at March 31, 2018 was 11,031,054.

Performance Share Units

PSUs granted under the 2018 PSU/RSU Plan vest based on total shareholder return over a three-year performance cycle, compared to the average total shareholder return of a peer group of companies over the same period. PSUs granted settle in cash. PSUs granted during the three months ended March 31, 2018 were 623,643. Total outstanding PSUs at March 31, 2018 was 2,045,769.

Restricted Share Units

RSUs granted under the 2018 PSU/RSU Plan vest on December 31 of the calendar year three years after the calendar year in which the grant date occurs and are settled in cash. RSUs granted during the three months ended March 31, 2018 were 444,001. Total outstanding RSUs at March 31, 2018 was 969,620.

12. Comparative Figures

As described in Note 1, the comparative figures are PotashCorp only. To conform with Nutrien's new method of presentation and as a result of discontinued operations described in Note 6, comparative figures were reclassified as follows, with no impact to the condensed consolidated statement of net (loss) earnings, comprehensive income (loss), cash flows, shareholders' equity or balance sheet.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of (Loss) Earnings





Previously Reported









at Reclassification

Reported after



March 31, 2017 Amounts

Reclassifications Cost of goods sold

$ (711) $ 5

$ (706) Other expenses

(10) (5)

(15)



$ (721) $ -

$ (721)











Selling and administrative expenses

$ (50) $ 50

$ - Selling expenses

- (9)

(9) General and administrative expenses

- (41)

(41)



$ (50) $ -

$ (50)











Earnings of equity-accounted investees

$ 39 $ (39) (1) $ - Provincial mining and other taxes

(34) 1

(33) Dividend income

8 (8) (1) - Income taxes

(13) 3 (1) (10) Net earnings from discontinued operations

- 43 (1) 43



$ - $ -

$ - (1) Reclassified as a result of discontinued operations described in Note 6.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)





Previously Reported







at Reclassification Reported after



March 31, 2017 Amounts Reclassifications Other

$ 3 $ (3) $ - Comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

-

3

3



$ 3 $ - $ 3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Previously Reported









at Reclassification

Reported after



March 31, 2017 Amounts

Reclassifications Pension and other post-retirement benefits

$ 15 $ (15)

$ - Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits

4 15

19



$ 19 $ -

$ 19

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity



Previously Reported







at Reclassification

Reported after

December 31, 2017 Amounts

Reclassifications Other $ (5) $ 5

$ - Translation loss of net foreign operations - (2)

(2) Comprehensive loss of equity-accounted investees - (3)

(3)

$ (5) $ -

$ (5)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



Previously Reported







at Reclassification

Reported after

December 31, 2017 Amounts

Reclassifications Intangible assets $ 166 $ (166)

$ - Goodwill - 97

97 Other intangible assets - 69

69

$ 166 $ -

$ 166









Investments in equity-accounted investees $ 30 $ (30)

$ - Available-for-sale investments 262 (262)

- Investments - 292

292

$ 292 $ -

$ 292









Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 730 $ (730)

$ - Short-term debt - 730

730

$ 730 $ -

$ 730









Payables and accrued charges $ 807 $ 29

$ 836 Current portion of derivative instrument liabilities 29 (29)

-

$ 836 $ -

$ 836









Other non-current liabilities $ 51 $ 35

$ 86 Derivative instrument liabilities 35 (35)

-

$ 86 $ -

$ 86

Nutrien Ltd. Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31





2018 2017







(Nutrien) (1) Retail Sales









(US $ millions)











Crop nutrients



$ 684 $ 714



Crop protection products



774 872



Seed



341 382



Merchandise



149 134



Services and other



151 138



Sales



$ 2,099 $ 2,240









Retail Gross Margin











Crop nutrients



$ 123 $ 141



Crop protection products



128 130



Seed



44 54



Merchandise



23 22



Services and other



90 87



Gross Margin



$ 408 $ 434









Crop Nutrients Sales (tonnes - thousands)











North America



1,285 1,490



International



418 352



Crop Nutrients



1,703 1,842









Crop Nutrients Sales Price per Tonne











North America



$ 425 $ 409



International



329 296



Crop Nutrients Sales per Tonne



$ 401 $ 388









Crop Nutrients Gross Margin per Tonne











North America



$ 85 $ 87



International



34 31



Crop Nutrients Gross Margin per Tonne



$ 72 $ 77









Proprietary products sales as a percentage of product line sales















Crop nutrients



9% 9%



Crop protection products



25% 24%



Seed



19% 18%



All Products



15% 15%



















Retail Financial Measures (%) (1)





Rolling four quarters





Annual March 31, 2018





Target (2) Actuals Average working capital to sales



19% 18% Cash operating coverage ratio (3)



59% 63% EBITDA to sales



10% 9% (1) Amounts represent combined historical results of PotashCorp and Agrium. Retail Sales and Gross Margin are considered non-IFRS measures.

See reconciliation and descriptions of these non-IFRS measures in the Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations and Supplemental

Information section. (2) Targets are for the 2018 calendar year. (3) Excludes depreciation and amortization.





Nutrien Ltd. Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















Three Months Ended





March 31





2018 2017







(Nutrien) (1)









Potash Sales (tonnes - thousands)









Manufactured Product











North America



1,254 1,237



Offshore



1,871 1,578

Manufactured Product



3,125 2,815









Potash Net Sales









(US $ millions)









Manufactured Product











North America



$ 250 $ 229



Offshore



324 236

Other potash and purchased products



1 4

Net Sales



$ 575 $ 469









Manufactured Product









Average Realized Sales Price per Tonne











North America



$ 199 $ 185



Offshore



$ 173 $ 150



Average



$ 184 $ 165

Cost of Goods Sold per Tonne



$ (90) $ (94)

Gross Margin per Tonne



$ 94 $ 71 (1) Amounts represent combined historical results of PotashCorp and Agrium. Potash Net Sales is considered a non-IFRS measure. See reconciliation and

descriptions of these in the Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations and Supplemental Information section.





Nutrien Ltd. Selected Financial Data (unaudited)























Three Months Ended









March 31









2018 2017











(Nutrien) (1)













Average Natural Gas Cost in Production per MMBtu



$ 3.02 $ 3.21 Nitrogen Sales (tonnes - thousands)









Manufactured Product











Ammonia



744 815



Urea



724 681



Solutions and nitrates



835 885

Manufactured Product



2,303 2,381















Fertilizer sales tonnes



1,190 1,167

Industrial/Feed sales tonnes



1,113 1,214

Manufactured Product



2,303 2,381













Nitrogen Net Sales









(US $ millions)









Manufactured Product











Ammonia



$ 208 $ 232



Urea



212 190



Solutions and nitrates



137 149

Other nitrogen and purchased products



115 135

Net Sales



$ 672 $ 706













Fertilizer net sales



$ 305 $ 284

Industrial/Feed net sales



252 287

Other nitrogen and purchased products



115 135

Net Sales



$ 672 $ 706













Manufactured Product









Average Realized Sales Price per Tonne











Ammonia



$ 280 $ 284



Urea



$ 294 $ 278



Solutions and nitrates



$ 163 $ 168



Average



$ 242 $ 239



Fertilizer average price per Tonne



$ 257 $ 242



Industrial/Feed average price per Tonne



$ 226 $ 236



Average



$ 242 $ 239

Cost of Goods Sold per Tonne



$ (185) $ (167)

Gross Margin per Tonne



$ 57 $ 72 (1) Amounts represent combined historical results of PotashCorp and Agrium. Nitrogen Net Sales is considered a non-IFRS measure.

See reconciliation and descriptions of these non-IFRS measures in the Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations and Supplemental

Information section.





Nutrien Ltd. Selected Financial Data (unaudited)























Three Months Ended









March 31









2018 2017











(Nutrien) (1)













Phosphate and Sulfate Sales (tonnes - thousands)









Manufactured Product











Fertilizer



605 506



Feed and Industrial



221 239



Ammonium sulfate



72 88

Manufactured Product



898 833













Phosphate and Sulfate Net Sales









(US $ millions)









Manufactured Product











Fertilizer



$ 240 $ 190



Feed and Industrial



106 118



Ammonium sulfate



18 20

Other phosphate and purchased products



40 11

Net Sales



$ 404 $ 339













Manufactured Product









Average Realized Sales Price per Tonne











Fertilizer



$ 396 $ 376



Feed and Industrial



$ 481 $ 492



Ammonium sulfate



$ 241 $ 228



Average



$ 404 $ 394

Cost of Goods Sold per Tonne



$ (373) $ (354)

Gross Margin per Tonne



$ 31 $ 40 (1)Amounts represent combined historical results of PotashCorp and Agrium. Nitrogen Net Sales is considered a non-IFRS

measure. See reconciliation and descriptions of these non-IFRS measures in the Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations and

Supplemental Information section.





Nutrien Ltd. Selected Additional Data (unaudited)













Exchange Rate (Cdn$/US$)





















2018 2017













December 31









1.2545 March 31







1.2894 1.3310 First-quarter average conversion rate







1.2621 1.3210























Three Months Ended









March 31









2018 2017











(Nutrien) (3)













Production











Potash production (Product Tonnes - thousands)







3,498 3,118 Potash shutdown weeks (1)







6 8 Nitrogen production (Product Tonnes - thousands)







1,680 1,603 Ammonia operating rate (2)







96% 93% Phosphate production (P 2 O 5 Tonnes - thousands)







466 400 Phosphate P 2 O 5 operating rate







92% 79%

(1) Represents weeks of full production shutdown; excludes the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates and

planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions. (2) Excludes Trinidad and Joffre. (3) Amount presented is the combined historical results.

Nutrien Ltd.

Selected Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations and Supplemental Information

(in millions of US dollars except percentage and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, cash flows or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted net earnings (in total and per share), consolidated EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and combined Nutrien historical information for 2017 described as Nutrien are not measures of financial performance (nor do they have standardized meanings) under IFRS. In evaluating these measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating such measures may differ among companies and analysts. Retail EBITDA to sales, retail working capital to sales, retail cash operating coverage ratio are considered to be non-IFRS financial measures as they are calculated using the rolling four quarters.

The company uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures to assess operational performance, as a valuation measurement and as a component of employee remuneration. Management believes these non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information to investors in order that they may evaluate Nutrien's financial performance using the same measures as management. Management believes that, as a result, the investor is afforded greater transparency in assessing the financial performance of the company. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

A. ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS, EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN and RETAIL EBITDA TO SALES

Set forth below is a reconciliation of "adjusted net earnings" (in total and per share) to net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (in total and per share). Adjusted net earnings is calculated as net (loss) earnings from continuing operations before purchase price allocation and Merger and related costs net of tax. Nutrien uses adjusted net earnings to assess operational performance. Management believes adjusted net earnings to be an important measure as it excludes the effects of non-operating items supporting a focus on the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net loss from continuing operations according to IFRS, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of charges associated with the purchase price allocation or Merger and related costs. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as cash flow used in operating activities. The company believes that this measurement is useful as a valuation measurement.







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2018





Expense Net earnings

from

continuing

operations

impact

(post-tax) Per share Net loss from continuing operations





$ (1) $ - Adjustments:











Purchase price allocation



74 56 0.08

Merger and related costs



66 50 0.08 Adjusted net earnings





$ 105 $ 0.16

Set forth below is a reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "adjusted EBITDA" to net (loss) earnings from continuing operations and retail "EBITDA" to retail sales for the last four rolling quarters. EBITDA and retail EBITDA are calculated as net (loss) earnings from continuing operations before finance costs, income tax (recovery) expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) earnings from continuing operations before finance costs, income tax (recovery) expense and depreciation and amortization and Merger and related costs. Retail EBITDA to retail sales is calculated as retail EBITDA divided by retail sales for the last four rolling quarters, which does not have any directly comparable IFRS measure. Nutrien uses EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure of its operational performance. Management believes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, retail EBITDA and retail EBITDA to sales to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net loss from continuing operations according to IFRS, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, the charges associated with Merger and related costs and selected corporate expenses. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures, cash flow used in operating activities and capital management ratios. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as a valuation measurement.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales (sales less freight, transportation and distribution). Management believes comparing adjusted EBITDA to net sales earned (net of costs to deliver product) is an important indicator of efficiency. In addition to the limitations given below in using adjusted EBITDA as compared to net (loss) earnings from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA margin as compared to net (loss) earnings from continuing operations as a percentage of sales is also limited in that freight, transportation and distribution costs are incurred and valued independently of sales; adjusted EBITDA also includes earnings from equity investees from continuing operations whose sales are not included in consolidated sales. Management evaluates these items individually on the consolidated statements of earnings.





Three Months Ended



March 31



2018 2017





(Nutrien) (1) Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations

$ (1) $ 97 Finance costs

119 118 Income tax (recovery) expense

(42) 7 Depreciation and amortization

411 299 EBITDA

$ 487 $ 521 Merger and related costs

66 25 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 553 $ 546 (1) Amount presented is the combined historical results.

















Three Months Ended



March 31



2018 2017





(Nutrien)(1) Sales

$ 3,695 $ 3,737 Freight, transportation and distribution

(208) (215) Net sales

$ 3,487 $ 3,522 (1) Amount presented is the combined historical results.













Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations as a percentage of sales

0% 3% Adjusted EBITDA margin

16% 16%

Retail EBITDA to sales is calculated as retail EBITDA divided by retail sales for the last four rolling quarters. Management believes comparing retail EBITDA to sales earned is an important indicator of efficiency and retail's operational performance.

Retail EBITDA to Sales



Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2018

Q2 2017 (1) Q3 2017 (1) Q4 2017 (1) Q1 2018 Total Retail EBITDA 760 105 241 (10) 1,096 Retail Sales 5,707 2,067 2,089 2,099 11,962 (1) Represents information for Agrium in 2017. PotashCorp did not have retail operations.











EBITDA to Sales







9%

B. FREE CASH FLOW, RETAIL AVERAGE WORKING CAPITAL, RETAIL CASH OPERATING COVERAGE RATIO

Set forth below is a reconciliation of "free cash flow" to cash (used in) provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. The company uses free cash flow as a supplemental financial measure in its evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. Free cash flow is calculated as cash used in operating activities before sustaining capital expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital. Sustaining capital expenditures include the cost of replacements and betterments for the company's facilities. Management believes that adjusting principally for the swings in non-cash operating working capital items due to seasonality or other timing issues and sustaining capital expenditures assists management in the long-term assessment of liquidity and financial strength. Management also believes that this measurement is useful as an indicator of its ability to service its debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. Readers should be aware that free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.











Three Months Ended









March 31









2018 2017











(Nutrien) (1) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities







$ (340) $ 401 Sustaining capital expenditures







(183) (123) Changes in non-cash operating working capital







740 (66) Free cash flow







$ 217 $ 212 (1) Amount presented is the combined historical results.

















Set forth below is a reconciliation of Retail's average working capital to sales. The company uses retail average working capital to sales to evaluate operational efficiency. Retail's average working capital to sales is calculated as the average working capital divided by sales for the last four rolling quarters. Management believes that adjusting principally for the swings in operating working capital items due to seasonality and other timing issues assists management in the long-term assessment of liquidity and financial strength. Management also believes that this measurement is useful as a lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively.

Retail average working capital to sales



Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2018

Q2 2017 (1) Q3 2017 (1) Q4 2017 (1) Q1 2018 Average Working capital 2,508 2,841 1,587 1,781 2,179 Sales 5,707 2,067 2,089 2,099 11,962 (1) Represents information for Agrium in 2017. PotashCorp did not have retail operations.





















Average working capital to sales







18%



Set forth below is a reconciliation of "cash operating coverage ratio", which assists management and investors in understanding the costs and underlying economics of the company's operations and assessing the company's operating performance and the company's ability to generate free cash flow from our segments and overall as a company. Cash operating coverage ratio represents gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization less EBITDA, divided by gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense.

Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%)



Rolling four quarters ended March 31, 2018

Q2 2017 (1) Q3 2017 (1) Q4 2017 (1) Q1 2018 Total Gross margin $ 1,299 $ 518 $ 695 $ 408 $ 2,920 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 1 3 1 2 7 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization $ 1,300 $ 521 $ 696 $ 410 $ 2,927 EBITDA $ 760 $ 105 $ 241 $ (10) $ 1,096 Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization $ 540 $ 416 $ 455 $ 420 $ 1,831 (1) Represents information for Agrium in 2017. PotashCorp did not have retail operations.















Cash operating coverage ratio (%)







63%

C. NUTRIEN COMBINED 2017 HISTORICAL INFORMATION

Nutrien uses non-IFRS combined historical information in the evaluation of its operations and financial position. This information is useful as it provides a measure of what the combined results may have been had PotashCorp and Agrium merged on January 1, 2017. The combined historical results for Nutrien were calculated by adding the historical IFRS financial statements prepared by PotashCorp and Agrium and then eliminating intercompany transactions and reclassifying line items to conform with Nutrien's financial statement presentation. This combined historical information does not include, among other things, estimated cost synergies, adjustments related to restructuring or integration activities and the impact of discontinued operations.

The combined historical information may differ from the Nutrien pro forma earnings and balance sheet presented in the Business Acquisition Report as the pro forma information therein required certain adjustments under applicable securities laws and accounting standards that the company believes do not provide as useful a measure as the combined historical financial information. The primary differences in the statement of earnings were the pro forma finance costs were reduced by the amortization of the change in carrying amount of Agrium's debt resulting from the purchase price allocation ("PPA") and the pro forma other expenses were adjusted to remove any Merger related costs. There were no comparable adjustments in the combined historical financial information. The primary differences in the balance sheet were the pro forma adjusted for the estimated proceeds from the sale of SQM, APC, ICL and Agrium's Conda Idaho phosphate production facility and adjacent phosphate mineral rights at December 31, 2017 while there was no adjustment in the combined historical financial information and the PPA in the pro forma was largely allocated to goodwill as fewer provisional fair value adjustments were known at the time of its preparation.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017







Phosphate







Retail Potash Nitrogen and Sulfate Others Eliminations Nutrien Sales $ 2,240 $ 561 $ 785 $ 383 $ - $ (232) $ 3,737 Freight, transportation and distribution - (92) (79) (44) - - (215) Net Sales 2,240 469 706 339 - (232) 3,522 Cost of goods sold (1,806) (269) (518) (305) - 214 (2,684) Gross Margin 434 200 188 34 - (18) 838 Selling expenses (448) (3) (9) (3) 3 - (460) General and administrative expenses (25) (1) (2) (3) (73) - (104) Provincial mining and other taxes - (36) - - - - (36) Earnings of equity-accounted investees 6 - 17 - 1 - 24 Other income (expenses) 1 (4) (12) (3) (22) - (40) (Loss) earnings before finance costs















and income taxes (32) 156 182 25 (91) (18) 222 Finance costs - - - - (118) - (118) (Loss) earnings before income taxes (32) 156 182 25 (209) (18) 104 Income tax recovery - - - - (7) - (7) Net (loss) earnings from















continuing operations (32) 156 182 25 (216) (18) 97 Finance costs - - - - 118 - 118 Income tax recovery - - - - 7 - 7 Depreciation and amortization 71 84 68 63 13 - 299 EBITDA $ 39 $ 240 $ 250 $ 88 $ (78) $ (18) $ 521

Retail







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2017





Historical Historical











PotashCorp Agrium Adjustments

Nutrien Sales















External



$ - $ 2,227 $ -

$ 2,227

Intersegment



- 13 -

13 Total Sales



- 2,240 -

2,240 Cost of goods sold



- (1,806) -

(1,806) Gross Margin



- 434 -

434 Selling expenses



- (448) -

(448) General and administrative expenses



- (25) -

(25) Earnings of equity-accounted investees



- 6 -

6 Other income (expenses)



- 12 (11) (1) 1 Loss before finance costs and income taxes



- (21) (11)

(32) Depreciation and amortization



- 71 -

71 EBITDA



$ - $ 50 $ (11)

$ 39 (1) Finance costs associated with retail operations will be allocated to retail segment, and presented in other income (expenses).

Potash







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2017





Historical Historical











PotashCorp Agrium Adjustments

Nutrien Sales















External



$ 429 $ 90 $ -

$ 519

Intersegment



- 42 -

42 Total Sales



429 132 -

561 Freight, transportation and distribution



(64) - (28) (1) (92) Net Sales



365 132 (28)

469 Cost of goods sold



(205) (97) 33 (1), (4) (269) Gross Margin



160 35 5

200 Selling expenses



- (1) (2) (4) (3) General and administrative expenses



- (1) - (3), (4) (1) Provincial mining and other taxes



(34) - (2) (2), (4) (36) Other expenses



- (2) (2) (2), (4) (4) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes



126 31 (1)

156 Depreciation and amortization



55 29 -

84 EBITDA



$ 181 $ 60 $ (1)

$ 240 (1) To separately present legacy Agrium direct and indirect freight costs. (2) To separately present legacy Agrium provincial mining taxes. (3) To reclassify legacy Agrium costs related to business support functions to others. (4) To allocate legacy PotashCorp all others segment selling and administrative expenses to the segments.

Nitrogen







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2017





Historical Historical











PotashCorp Agrium Adjustments

Nutrien Sales















External



$ 375 $ 182 $ 117 (2) $ 674

Intersegment



22 58 31 (2), (4) 111 Total Sales



397 240 148

785 Freight, transportation and distribution



(32) - (47) (1) (79) Net Sales



365 240 101

706 Cost of goods sold



(268) (163) (87) (1), (2), (4) (518) Gross Margin



97 77 14

188 Selling expenses



- (3) (6) (2), (5) (9) General and administrative expenses



- (2) - (2), (3), (5) (2) Earnings of equity-accounted investees



- - 17 (2), (5) 17 Other expenses



- (9) (3) (2), (5) (12) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes



97 63 22

182 Depreciation and amortization



50 16 2 (2), (4) 68 EBITDA



$ 147 $ 79 $ 24

$ 250 (1) To separately present legacy Agrium direct and indirect freight costs. (2) To reclassify legacy wholesale other Agrium segment between nitrogen and phosphate and sulfate. (3) To reclassify legacy Agrium costs related to business support functions to others. (4) To record profit on legacy Agrium transfers of ammonia to phosphate and sulfate segment not previously recorded. (5) To allocate legacy PotashCorp all others selling and administrative expenses to the segments.

Phosphate and Sulfate







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2017





Historical Historical











PotashCorp Agrium Adjustments

Nutrien Sales















External



$ 308 $ 90 $ (62) (2), (3), (6) $ 336

Intersegment



- 44 3 (2), (3) 47 Total Sales



308 134 (59)

383 Freight, transportation and distribution



(37) - (7) (1), (3), (6) (44) Net Sales



271 134 (66)

339 Cost of goods sold



(260) (127) 82 (1), (2), (3), (4), (6) (305) Gross Margin



11 7 16

34 Selling expenses



- (1) (2) (5) (3) General and administrative expenses



- (1) (2) (2), (5) (3) Other expenses



- (2) (1) (3), (5) (3) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes



11 3 11

25 Depreciation and amortization



58 16 (11) (2), (3), (4) 63 EBITDA



$ 69 $ 19 $ -

$ 88 (1) To separately present legacy Agrium direct and indirect freight costs. (2) To reclassify legacy wholesale other Agrium segment between nitrogen and phosphate and sulfate. (3) To remove the operating results of Conda from legacy Agrium historical financial statements. (4) To record incremental cost on legacy Agrium transfers of ammonia to phosphate and sulfate segment not previously recorded. (5) To allocate legacy PotashCorp all others selling and administrative expenses to the segments. (6) To reclassify certain products to others segment.

Others







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2017





Historical Historical











PotashCorp Agrium Adjustments

Nutrien Sales















External



$ - $ - $ -

$ -

Intersegment



- (195) (37) (1), (2), (9), (11) (232) Total Sales



- (195) (37)

(232) Freight, transportation and distribution



- - -

- Net Sales



- (195) (37)

(232) Cost of goods sold



- 177 37 (1), (2), (9), (11) 214 Gross Margin



- (18) -

(18) Selling and administrative expenses



(50) - 50 (10) - Selling expenses



- 4 (1) (10) 3 General and administrative expenses



- (29) (44) (4), (5), (10) (73) Share-based payments



- (3) 3 (4) - Earnings of equity-accounted investees



39 1 (39) (7), (10) 1 Dividend income



8 - (8) (8) - Other expenses



(10) (8) (4) (10), (12) (22) Loss before finance costs and income taxes



(13) (53) (43)

(109) Finance costs



(59) (23) (36) (3), (6) (118) Finance costs related to long-term debt



- (47) 47 (6) - Loss before taxes



(72) (123) (32)

(227) Income tax (recovery) expense



(13) 3 3 (7) (7) Net loss from continuing operations



(85) (120) (29)

(234) Finance costs



59 23 36 (3), (6) 118 Finance costs related to long-term debt



- 47 (47) (6) - Income taxes



13 (3) (3) (7) 7 Depreciation and amortization



9 4 -

13 EBITDA



$ (4) $ (49) $ (43)

$ (96) (1) To eliminate sales made from PotashCorp to Agrium. (2) To eliminate incremental sales and cost of goods sold related to ammonia transfers to phosphate and sulfate segment. (3) Finance costs associated with retail operations will be allocated to retail segment, and presented in other (expenses) income. (4) To reclassify legacy Agrium's share-based payments to general and administrative expenses. (5) To reclassify legacy Agrium costs related to business support functions to others. (6) To reclassify finance costs related to long-term debt to finance costs. (7) To eliminate the earnings of legacy PotashCorp's investments in SQM and APC. (8) To eliminate the earnings of legacy PotashCorp's investment in ICL. (9) To eliminate legacy PotashCorp intersegment sales between nitrogen and phosphate and sulfate. (10) To allocate legacy PotashCorp all others selling and administrative expenses to the segments. (11) To remove intersegment sales related to Conda. (12) To reclassify certain phosphate products to others segment.

